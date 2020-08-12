Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

TRIAL 1

1 Tigarous (L Beuzelin)

2 Bruce Alnaughty (J See)

3 Nate's Champion (V Duric)

4 Bright Future (M Lerner)

5 Battlestar (R Maia)

Margins and time: Shd, 3, 1½, 2¾ (1min 02.56sec)

TRIAL 2

1 My Boss (Maia)

2 Lim's Bestbreaker (WH Kok)

3 Newton (K A'Isisuhairi)

4 Household Dynasty (R Munger)

5 Happy Saturday(B Woodworth)

Margins and time: ½, shd, hd, 3¾ (1:02.41)

TRIAL 3

1 Lonhro Gold (JP van der Merwe)

2 Ararat Lady (Maia)

3 Man Of Mystery

4 Minister (A'Isisuhairi)

5 Churchill (Woodworth)

6 Street Cry Success (K Hakim)

7 Bahana (Munger)

8 Cousteau (V Duric)

9 Refresh (M Ewe)

Margins and time: ½, shd, ½, 1, 1¼, 7¾, ½ (59.73sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Moon Face (Maia)

2 First Chief (Lerner)

3 Showbound (Hakim)

4 Magnum King

5 Count Me In (Woodworth)

6 David's Sling (Ewe)

7 Supernova (N Zyrul)

Margins and time: 1½, 3¼, 4¼, ½, 7, ¾ (59.79sec)

TRIAL 5

1 Sure Will Do (Woodworth)

2 Marcus Antonius (Hakim)

3 Millennium's Rule (A'Isisuhairi)

4 King Pin (Maia)

5 Ksatria (Duric)

6 Wins (Lerner)

7 Cassius (CK Ng)

8 Majestic (Ewe)

Margins and time: ¾, 1, ½, shd, 2¼, ¾, 3¾ (1:01.63)