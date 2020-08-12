Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Aug 12, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Tigarous (L Beuzelin)

2 Bruce Alnaughty (J See)

3 Nate's Champion (V Duric)

4 Bright Future (M Lerner)

5 Battlestar (R Maia)

Margins and time: Shd, 3, 1½, 2¾ (1min 02.56sec)

Countofmontecristo (No.1) looks good for Sunday's Kranji Mile.
Racing

The 'Count' holds winning form

Related Stories

Moon Face shows his tough side

Tiz the Law firms up for the Derby

Mile will suit Bhakka

TRIAL 2

1 My Boss (Maia)

2 Lim's Bestbreaker (WH Kok)

3 Newton (K A'Isisuhairi)

4 Household Dynasty (R Munger)

5 Happy Saturday(B Woodworth)

Margins and time: ½, shd, hd, 3¾ (1:02.41)

TRIAL 3

1 Lonhro Gold (JP van der Merwe)

2 Ararat Lady (Maia)

3 Man Of Mystery

4 Minister (A'Isisuhairi)

5 Churchill (Woodworth)

6 Street Cry Success (K Hakim)

7 Bahana (Munger)

8 Cousteau (V Duric)

9 Refresh (M Ewe)

Margins and time: ½, shd, ½, 1, 1¼, 7¾, ½ (59.73sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Moon Face (Maia)

2 First Chief (Lerner)

3 Showbound (Hakim)

4 Magnum King

5 Count Me In (Woodworth)

6 David's Sling (Ewe)

7 Supernova (N Zyrul)

Margins and time: 1½, 3¼, 4¼, ½, 7, ¾ (59.79sec)

TRIAL 5

1 Sure Will Do (Woodworth)

2 Marcus Antonius (Hakim)

3 Millennium's Rule (A'Isisuhairi)

4 King Pin (Maia)

5 Ksatria (Duric)

6 Wins (Lerner)

7 Cassius (CK Ng)

8 Majestic (Ewe)

Margins and time: ¾, 1, ½, shd, 2¼, ¾, 3¾ (1:01.63)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING