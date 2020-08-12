Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Tigarous (L Beuzelin)
2 Bruce Alnaughty (J See)
3 Nate's Champion (V Duric)
4 Bright Future (M Lerner)
5 Battlestar (R Maia)
Margins and time: Shd, 3, 1½, 2¾ (1min 02.56sec)
TRIAL 2
1 My Boss (Maia)
2 Lim's Bestbreaker (WH Kok)
3 Newton (K A'Isisuhairi)
4 Household Dynasty (R Munger)
5 Happy Saturday(B Woodworth)
Margins and time: ½, shd, hd, 3¾ (1:02.41)
TRIAL 3
1 Lonhro Gold (JP van der Merwe)
2 Ararat Lady (Maia)
3 Man Of Mystery
4 Minister (A'Isisuhairi)
5 Churchill (Woodworth)
6 Street Cry Success (K Hakim)
7 Bahana (Munger)
8 Cousteau (V Duric)
9 Refresh (M Ewe)
Margins and time: ½, shd, ½, 1, 1¼, 7¾, ½ (59.73sec)
TRIAL 4
1 Moon Face (Maia)
2 First Chief (Lerner)
3 Showbound (Hakim)
4 Magnum King
5 Count Me In (Woodworth)
6 David's Sling (Ewe)
7 Supernova (N Zyrul)
Margins and time: 1½, 3¼, 4¼, ½, 7, ¾ (59.79sec)
TRIAL 5
1 Sure Will Do (Woodworth)
2 Marcus Antonius (Hakim)
3 Millennium's Rule (A'Isisuhairi)
4 King Pin (Maia)
5 Ksatria (Duric)
6 Wins (Lerner)
7 Cassius (CK Ng)
8 Majestic (Ewe)
Margins and time: ¾, 1, ½, shd, 2¼, ¾, 3¾ (1:01.63)
