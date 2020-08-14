Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Former Kranji galloper Mr Hanks has returned to form and is the top bet in Ipoh tomorrow. TNP FILE PHOTO
Aug 14, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Blue Blood * (M Kellady)

2 Unbridled Sweep 3 Strong N Brave (JP van der Merwe) 4 Nomvula (S Noh)

5 Michaelearnstorock

Margins and time: 13/4, 93/4, 1, 2 (1min 00.49 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Meryl * (R Maia) 2 Touch The Clouds

(ZX Tan) 3 Simba (N Zyrul) 4 Catch The Tiger (Kellady) 5 Donlikeyou (R Munger)

French jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin giving Countofmontecristo a pat after their last-start victory on July 11.
Racing

'The Count' favourite in $1m Kranji Mile

6 Molineux (WW Cheah)

7 Fabulous One (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: 11/4, 11/4, 8, 1, ns, shd (1:00.70)

TRIAL 3

1 Bold Thruster * (L Beuzelin) 2 Skywalk * (V Duric) 3 Pindus (Noh) 4 Magnifique (Merwe) 5 Flak Jacket (Kellady)

Margins and time: Shd, 73/4, 21/4, nk (58.29sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Galaxy Star * (Kellady) 2 It's Got It All *

(S John) 3 Tax Free (Saifudin)

4 Lonely Boy (Beuzelin)

5 Fire Away (Noh) 6 White Truffle

7 Governor Of Punjab (Duric)

8 Super Tycoon (T Krisna)

Margins and time: 1/2, 2, 3/4, 31/2, 11/4, 3, 2 (59.44sec)

TRIAL 5

1 Mr Showman * (Kellady) 2 Zoffspeed (Krisna) 3 Blitz Power (J See)

4 Communication (T Rehaizat) 5 Glorious Victory 6 Alexander Horatio (Duric) 7 Turf Beauty (M Lerner) 8 Mings Man (Zyrul)

9 Beauty Luck (M Nizar)

Margins and time: 33/4, 51/2, shd, 3/4, 3/4, 1/2, 31/2, 51/4 (59.82sec)

TRIAL 6

1 Bring Me Joy * (K A'Isisuhairi)

2 Hostwin Queen 3 Miej (Beuzelin)

4 Anpanman (M Lerner) 5 Victory Joy

6 Beauty Spirit (CS Chin) 7 Iron Fist

8 Supreme Happiness (TH Koh)

Margins and time: 1/2, 2, 11/2, 1/2, 81/4, 1/2, 6 (1:00.62)

TRIAL 7

1 Infinite Wisdom * (Cheah)

2 Latent Power * (Beuzelin)

3 Kanthaka (See) 4 Golden Teak (Maia)

5 Hostwin Chevalier 6 Oracle (Noh)

7 Dark Knight (Chin)

8 Balor (Shafrizal)

9 Majesty Warrior (Lerner)

Margins and time: 1, 4, 11/4, 11/4, 1/2, 21/4, 1/2, 23/4 (1:00.73)

