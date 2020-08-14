Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Blue Blood * (M Kellady)
2 Unbridled Sweep 3 Strong N Brave (JP van der Merwe) 4 Nomvula (S Noh)
5 Michaelearnstorock
Margins and time: 13/4, 93/4, 1, 2 (1min 00.49 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Meryl * (R Maia) 2 Touch The Clouds
(ZX Tan) 3 Simba (N Zyrul) 4 Catch The Tiger (Kellady) 5 Donlikeyou (R Munger)
6 Molineux (WW Cheah)
7 Fabulous One (I Saifudin)
Margins and time: 11/4, 11/4, 8, 1, ns, shd (1:00.70)
TRIAL 3
1 Bold Thruster * (L Beuzelin) 2 Skywalk * (V Duric) 3 Pindus (Noh) 4 Magnifique (Merwe) 5 Flak Jacket (Kellady)
Margins and time: Shd, 73/4, 21/4, nk (58.29sec)
TRIAL 4
1 Galaxy Star * (Kellady) 2 It's Got It All *
(S John) 3 Tax Free (Saifudin)
4 Lonely Boy (Beuzelin)
5 Fire Away (Noh) 6 White Truffle
7 Governor Of Punjab (Duric)
8 Super Tycoon (T Krisna)
Margins and time: 1/2, 2, 3/4, 31/2, 11/4, 3, 2 (59.44sec)
TRIAL 5
1 Mr Showman * (Kellady) 2 Zoffspeed (Krisna) 3 Blitz Power (J See)
4 Communication (T Rehaizat) 5 Glorious Victory 6 Alexander Horatio (Duric) 7 Turf Beauty (M Lerner) 8 Mings Man (Zyrul)
9 Beauty Luck (M Nizar)
Margins and time: 33/4, 51/2, shd, 3/4, 3/4, 1/2, 31/2, 51/4 (59.82sec)
TRIAL 6
1 Bring Me Joy * (K A'Isisuhairi)
2 Hostwin Queen 3 Miej (Beuzelin)
4 Anpanman (M Lerner) 5 Victory Joy
6 Beauty Spirit (CS Chin) 7 Iron Fist
8 Supreme Happiness (TH Koh)
Margins and time: 1/2, 2, 11/2, 1/2, 81/4, 1/2, 6 (1:00.62)
TRIAL 7
1 Infinite Wisdom * (Cheah)
2 Latent Power * (Beuzelin)
3 Kanthaka (See) 4 Golden Teak (Maia)
5 Hostwin Chevalier 6 Oracle (Noh)
7 Dark Knight (Chin)
8 Balor (Shafrizal)
9 Majesty Warrior (Lerner)
Margins and time: 1, 4, 11/4, 11/4, 1/2, 21/4, 1/2, 23/4 (1:00.73)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now