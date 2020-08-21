Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Strong N Fast (S John)
2 Strong N Brave (JP van der Merwe)
3 Supreme Fighter (CS Chin)
Margins and time: 13/4, 11 (1min 01.13sec)
TRIAL 2
1 River Roca (R Maia) H
2 Trigamy (T Rehaizat)
3 Joyful Aspiration (M Lerner)
4 Sun Decree
5 Galvarino
6 Beauty Seven Seven (I Saifudin)
7 Bengal Lancer (Chin)
Margins and time: 81/4, 121/2, hd, 141/4, 61/2, 1 (1:00.03)
TRIAL 3
1 Sweet Angeline (B Woodworth) H
2 Sincerely (L Beuzelin)
3 Easy Does It (R Munger)
4 Strong N Powerful (Merwe)
5 Senor Don (S Noh)
6 Elite Conquest (Lerner)
7 Hardcore (Maia)
8 Lim's Magic
9 Biraz (Chin)
Margins and time: 11/2, 3/4, 1/2, nk, 13/4, 13/4, 41/2, hd (59.84)
TRIAL 4
1 Chicago Star H
2 Bluestone (Maia) H
3 Supernova (N Zyrul)
4 Sun Noble (Noh)
5 Surge (I Azhar)
6 Tenyatta (Beuzelin)
7 Rambo (Woodworth)
8 Provan
9 Bright Almighty
Margins and time: 1/2, 21/4, 1/2, ns, 11/4, 81/4, 73/4, 23/4 (1:00.02)
TRIAL 5
1 Romantic H
2 Sun Holiday (K A'isisuhairi) H
3 Silver Sky (Chin)
4 Blitz Power (Zyrul)
5 My Gold (CC Wong)
6 Sun Conqueror (Noh)
7 Everything I Need (ZX Tan)
8 Shangani (Beuzelin)
9 Saturno Spring (Woodworth)
Margins and time: 1/2, 11/4, 3, 11/4, 1, 1, ns, 1/2 (1:00.48)
TRIAL 6
1 Dreamweaver (Chin) H
2 Fountain Of Fame (M Nizar) H
3 Jumpin Jack (T Krisna)
4 Lady Stuning (John)
5 Lim's Travel
6 Attention (Maia)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 2, 41/4, 11/2 (1:00.91)
TRIAL 7
1 Speed Racer (Merwe)
2 Bruce Alnaughty (Zyrul)
3 Marikh (Beuzelin)
4 Ace Sovereign (Lerner)
5 Sun Royale
6 JK Flash (Saifudin)
7 Sir Elton (A'Isisuhairi)
8 Rise Of The Legend (Munger)
Margins and time: Ns, nk, 1, 1, 11/2, ns, 1/2 (1:01.17)
