Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Aug 21, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Strong N Fast (S John)

2 Strong N Brave (JP van der Merwe)

3 Supreme Fighter (CS Chin)

Margins and time: 13/4, 11 (1min 01.13sec)

TRIAL 2

1 River Roca (R Maia) H

2 Trigamy (T Rehaizat)

3 Joyful Aspiration (M Lerner)

4 Sun Decree

5 Galvarino

6 Beauty Seven Seven (I Saifudin)

7 Bengal Lancer (Chin)

Margins and time: 81/4, 121/2, hd, 141/4, 61/2, 1 (1:00.03)

TRIAL 3

1 Sweet Angeline (B Woodworth) H

2 Sincerely (L Beuzelin)

3 Easy Does It (R Munger)

4 Strong N Powerful (Merwe)

5 Senor Don (S Noh)

6 Elite Conquest (Lerner)

7 Hardcore (Maia)

8 Lim's Magic

9 Biraz (Chin)

Margins and time: 11/2, 3/4, 1/2, nk, 13/4, 13/4, 41/2, hd (59.84)

TRIAL 4

1 Chicago Star H

2 Bluestone (Maia) H

3 Supernova (N Zyrul)

4 Sun Noble (Noh)

5 Surge (I Azhar)

6 Tenyatta (Beuzelin)

7 Rambo (Woodworth)

8 Provan

9 Bright Almighty

Margins and time: 1/2, 21/4, 1/2, ns, 11/4, 81/4, 73/4, 23/4 (1:00.02)

TRIAL 5

1 Romantic H

2 Sun Holiday (K A'isisuhairi) H

3 Silver Sky (Chin)

4 Blitz Power (Zyrul)

5 My Gold (CC Wong)

6 Sun Conqueror (Noh)

7 Everything I Need (ZX Tan)

8 Shangani (Beuzelin)

9 Saturno Spring (Woodworth)

Margins and time: 1/2, 11/4, 3, 11/4, 1, 1, ns, 1/2 (1:00.48)

TRIAL 6

1 Dreamweaver (Chin) H

2 Fountain Of Fame (M Nizar) H

3 Jumpin Jack (T Krisna)

4 Lady Stuning (John)

5 Lim's Travel

6 Attention (Maia)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 2, 41/4, 11/2 (1:00.91)

TRIAL 7

1 Speed Racer (Merwe)

2 Bruce Alnaughty (Zyrul)

3 Marikh (Beuzelin)

4 Ace Sovereign (Lerner)

5 Sun Royale

6 JK Flash (Saifudin)

7 Sir Elton (A'Isisuhairi)

8 Rise Of The Legend (Munger)

Margins and time: Ns, nk, 1, 1, 11/2, ns, 1/2 (1:01.17)

