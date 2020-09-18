Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Special Ops (N Zyrul) 2 River Brilliance (B Woodworth) 3 Sun Decree (CC Wong) 4 Supreme Fighter (M Nizar) 5 Tesoro Pirata (R Maia) 6 Sun Royale 7 Our Lady Boss (CS Chin)

Margins and time: ¾, 1¾, 1, ns, 2¾, 7¼ (1min 01.20sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Silver Joy (J See) * 2 Unsung Hero (Nizar) * 3 Smooth Operator (JP van der Merwe) 4 Silkino (Wong) 5 Rumble 6 Everything I Need (ZX Tan) 7 Michaelearnstorock (M Zaki)

Margins and time: ¾, 2¼, nk, ns, nk, 7½ (1:00.78)

TRIAL 3

1 Celavi (L Beuzelin) * 2 Fame Star (M Lerner) 3 Surpass Natural (Merwe) * 4 Star Of Jupiter (M Kellady) 5 Minister (K A'Isisuhairi) 6 Senor Don (R Munger) 7 Be Bee (J Powell)

Margins and time: ¾, hd, hd, 1¼, nk, ½ (59.07)

TRIAL 4

1 Samurai Express (S John) * 2 Charger (Woodworth) * 3 Bluestone (A'Isisuhairi) * 4 Lucky Imperator (R Iskandar) 5 War Pride (Zyrul) 6 Nepean (Kellady) 7 Strong N Powerful (Merwe) 8 Mr Exchequer (Powell) 9 Voluminous (Beuzelin)

Margins and time: 1¼, 1, ½, ¾, ½, ½, 2¾, ½ (1:00.08)

TRIAL 5

1 Centenary Diamond (A'Isisuhairi) * 2 Uncle Lucky (See) 3 All We Know (Zyrul) 4 Whistle Grand (Lerner) 5 Sun Conqueror (S Noh) 6 Mr Fat Kiddy (Munger) 7 Whizzy Waltzzy (Nizar)

Margins and time: 3¼, 1½, hd, 1¼, 1¾, 1½ (1:00.57)

TRIAL 6

1 I'm A Conqueror (Munger) * 2 Flying Tourbillon (A'Isisuhairi) * 3 Communication (T Rehaizat) 4 Life Is Gamble (Zyrul) 5 Superior Coat (Noh) 6 Bitcoin King (WH Kok) 7 Saint Knight 8 River Happiness

Margins and time: ½, 4¼, 1½, 1½, nk, ½, ns (1:00.58)