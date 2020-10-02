Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Oct 02, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Win Win (B Woodworth) *

2 Relentless (M Lerner)

3 Supreme Fighter (M Nizar)

4 The Archer (JP van der Merwe) 5 Dimesso 6 Marikh (L Beuzelin) 7 Supreme Happiness (R Munger) 8 Joju (S Noh)

Margins and time: 1¾, hd, shd, 2¾, ½, 1½, nk (1:01.08)

TRIAL 2

1 Sun Marshal (Munger) *

Racing

Davidson is new STC chief stipe

2 Pennywise (T Krisna) *

3 Aramaayo (M Kellady) *

4 Elite Incredible (R Maia) * 5 Lim's Dream H 6 Mat Smart (WH Kok) 7 Lim's Samurai (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: Nk, shd, ¾, ½, 1½, 4 (1:01.09)

TRIAL 3

1 Yulong Green (Noh) *

2 Revolution (M Zaki) *

3 Chalaza (Kok)

4 War Pride (N Zyrul) 5 Basilisk (J See) 6 Larry (WW Cheah) 7 Saturno Spring 8 Asaad (Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 2, 1¾, nk, hd, 4¾, 1¼, 7¾ (1:00.42)

TRIAL 4

1 Raging Brave (Maia) *

2 Travis (See) *

3 Happy Saturday (Woodworth) *

4 Golden Dash (Noh) 5 Reality (Kok)

6 Circuit Star (Merwe) 7 Destiny Child (V Duric) 8 Whizzy Waltzzy (Nizar)

9 Vijeta (Zaki)

Margins and time: Nk, 1, ½, 2¼, nk, 1¾, 1¾, 1½ (1:00.97)

TRIAL 5

1 Life Is Gamble (Zyrul) *

2 Winning Hammer (Zaki)

3 More Than Oil (See) 4 Crown Delight (M Ewe) 5 Tony's Love (Woodworth) 6 Qilin Top Form (Rehaizat) 7 Smooth Operator (Merwe) 8 Lim's Unique

Margins and time: 1½, ns, ¾, 2¼, 3, 3¼, 4½ (1:01.06)

