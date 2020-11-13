Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Eye Guy (inside) fending off Lim's Craft in Trial 3 yesterday morning.

Leatherhead (outside) getting up to beat Basilisk in Trial 4.

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Show Thunder

2 Lucky Jinsha (JP van der Merwe)

3 Lim's Hopefully (CS Chin)

4 Lim's Oceanic

5 Lim's Wish (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 1/2, 11/4, 13/4, hd (1min 4sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Our Showcase (N Zyrul)

2 Shanti (L Beuzelin)

3 Kwoi Hoi (V Duric)

4 Majesty Warrior (R Munger)

5 Hero Star (T Rehaizat)

6 Communication (M Lerner)

Margins and time: Hd, nk, nk, 8, 83/4 (1:01.85)

TRIAL 3

1 Eye Guy (ZX Tan) *

2 Lim's Craft (WH Kok) *

3 So You Too

4 King Louis (T Krisna)

5 Destroyer Eclipse (Duric)

6 Minister (Munger)

7 Lim's Passion (Rehaizat)

8 Lim's Mighty

Margins and time: Nk, 11/4, 1/2, 21/4, 21/4, 11/2, 1/2 (59.70)

TRIAL 4

1 Leatherhead (Krisna) *

2 Basilisk (J See) *

3 Bushido (S Shafrizal)

4 Wonderful Knight

5 Easy Does It (M Kellady)

6 Snip (I Azhar)

7 Glasgow (Kok)

8 Beer Garden (Lerner)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 1/2, 11/4, 4, 1/2, 18 (1:00.42)

TRIAL 5

1 Vulcan (Kellady) *

2 Ironclad (Kok) *

3 Boomba (R Maia)

4 JK Flash (See)

5 All We Know (Zyrul)

6 Dark Knight (Munger)

7 Mardoona (Beuzelin)

Margins and time: Nk, 1/2, 33/4, 2, 3, 1/2 (1:01.62)