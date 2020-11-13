Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Show Thunder
2 Lucky Jinsha (JP van der Merwe)
3 Lim's Hopefully (CS Chin)
4 Lim's Oceanic
5 Lim's Wish (T Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 1/2, 11/4, 13/4, hd (1min 4sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Our Showcase (N Zyrul)
2 Shanti (L Beuzelin)
3 Kwoi Hoi (V Duric)
4 Majesty Warrior (R Munger)
5 Hero Star (T Rehaizat)
6 Communication (M Lerner)
Margins and time: Hd, nk, nk, 8, 83/4 (1:01.85)
TRIAL 3
1 Eye Guy (ZX Tan) *
2 Lim's Craft (WH Kok) *
3 So You Too
4 King Louis (T Krisna)
5 Destroyer Eclipse (Duric)
6 Minister (Munger)
7 Lim's Passion (Rehaizat)
8 Lim's Mighty
Margins and time: Nk, 11/4, 1/2, 21/4, 21/4, 11/2, 1/2 (59.70)
TRIAL 4
1 Leatherhead (Krisna) *
2 Basilisk (J See) *
3 Bushido (S Shafrizal)
4 Wonderful Knight
5 Easy Does It (M Kellady)
6 Snip (I Azhar)
7 Glasgow (Kok)
8 Beer Garden (Lerner)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 1/2, 11/4, 4, 1/2, 18 (1:00.42)
TRIAL 5
1 Vulcan (Kellady) *
2 Ironclad (Kok) *
3 Boomba (R Maia)
4 JK Flash (See)
5 All We Know (Zyrul)
6 Dark Knight (Munger)
7 Mardoona (Beuzelin)
Margins and time: Nk, 1/2, 33/4, 2, 3, 1/2 (1:01.62)
