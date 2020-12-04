Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Dec 04, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Starlight * (L Beuzelin)

2 Power Of Ifreeth

3 Joju (CC Wong)

4 Lim's Wish (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 1, 6½, hd (1min 0.88sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Crystal Sixty * (Wong)

2 Eight Ball (M Kellady)

3 Unconquered (R Maia)

4 Moongate Five (B Woodworth)

5 Siam Royal Orchid

6 Beauty Seven Seven (M Zaki)

7 Tesoro Publico

Margins and time: Hd, 1, 2, 3, 3¼, 7¾ (1:00.33)

TRIAL 3

1 Legend Of The Sun * ((Maia)

2 Crystal Dragon * (Wong)

3 Stormy View (T Krisna)

4 Try Mak Mak (JP van der Merwe)

5 The Brotherhood (M Lerner)

6 Chalaza (WH Kok)

7 Lim's Samurai (CS Chin)

8 Billy Britain (WW Cheah)

9 Beauty Diva (N Zyrul)

Margins and time: Ns, 1¼, nk, ns, 1½, ¾, 3, 4¾ (1:01.88)

TRIAL 4

1 Uncle Lucky (Zyrul)

2 Triple Bowl * (I Azhar)

3 Unstoppable Giant * (Kellady)

4 JK Formidable (TH Koh)

5 Raging Brave (Lerner)

6 Sun Council (Wong)

7 Ferocious (I Saifudin)

8 Big Star (M Nizar)

Margins and time: ½,ns, ns, 2¾, nk, 3, 8¾ (1:00.56)

TRIAL 5

1 Fighting Hero * (Maia)

2 Tesoro Pirata * (Lerner)

3 Assassin (Zyrul)

4 Saint Knight (Wong)

5 Hello Michelle (Saifudin)

6 Strong N Best (S John)

7 Vesontio (Merwe)

8 Sun Decree 9 Beauty Spirit (Rehaizat)

Margins and time: Hd, 4¼, hd, 1, ns, ¾, 10¾, 2½ (1:00.92)

