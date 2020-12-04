Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Starlight * (L Beuzelin)
2 Power Of Ifreeth
3 Joju (CC Wong)
4 Lim's Wish (T Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 1, 6½, hd (1min 0.88sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Crystal Sixty * (Wong)
2 Eight Ball (M Kellady)
3 Unconquered (R Maia)
4 Moongate Five (B Woodworth)
5 Siam Royal Orchid
6 Beauty Seven Seven (M Zaki)
7 Tesoro Publico
Margins and time: Hd, 1, 2, 3, 3¼, 7¾ (1:00.33)
TRIAL 3
1 Legend Of The Sun * ((Maia)
2 Crystal Dragon * (Wong)
3 Stormy View (T Krisna)
4 Try Mak Mak (JP van der Merwe)
5 The Brotherhood (M Lerner)
6 Chalaza (WH Kok)
7 Lim's Samurai (CS Chin)
8 Billy Britain (WW Cheah)
9 Beauty Diva (N Zyrul)
Margins and time: Ns, 1¼, nk, ns, 1½, ¾, 3, 4¾ (1:01.88)
TRIAL 4
1 Uncle Lucky (Zyrul)
2 Triple Bowl * (I Azhar)
3 Unstoppable Giant * (Kellady)
4 JK Formidable (TH Koh)
5 Raging Brave (Lerner)
6 Sun Council (Wong)
7 Ferocious (I Saifudin)
8 Big Star (M Nizar)
Margins and time: ½,ns, ns, 2¾, nk, 3, 8¾ (1:00.56)
TRIAL 5
1 Fighting Hero * (Maia)
2 Tesoro Pirata * (Lerner)
3 Assassin (Zyrul)
4 Saint Knight (Wong)
5 Hello Michelle (Saifudin)
6 Strong N Best (S John)
7 Vesontio (Merwe)
8 Sun Decree 9 Beauty Spirit (Rehaizat)
Margins and time: Hd, 4¼, hd, 1, ns, ¾, 10¾, 2½ (1:00.92)
