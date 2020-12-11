Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Dec 11, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Golden Teak * (R Munger)

2 Beyond Compared * (R Maia) 3 Malibu Beach (V Duric) 4 Sun Royale 5 Lim's Hopefully (CS Chin) 6 Lim's Moreready

Margins and time: Ns, 1¾, shd, 7¼, ½ (1min 1.57sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Ferocious * (I Saifudin) 2 Radiant Success (Duric) 3 Coming Up (K A'Isisuhairi) 4 Beauty Diva (Chin) 5 Super Ray (N Zyrul) 6 Salamence (T Rehaizat) 7 Bright Almighty (M Nizar)

Margins and time: 1¾, hd, shd, 1½, 9¼, 21¼ (1:00.89)

TRIAL 3

1 Fame Star * (Maia) 2 Pennywise (Duric)

Top HK rider Purton wins second International Jockeys’ Championship
Racing

Top HK rider Purton wins his second International Jockeys' Championship

Related Stories

Gray’s promising pair look hard to topple

Start with Just So Easy

Queen can reign Supreme in Race 13

3 Be Bee (J Powell) 4 So You Too (M Kellady) 5 Dancing Rain (A'Isisuhairi)

6 King Louis (T Krisna) 7 Lim's Passion

8 Autumn Assault (WH Kok)

Margins and time: ¾, ½, hd, 1¾, 2½, 3¾, 12¾ (1:00.74)

TRIAL 4

1 Be You * (Powell) 2 Water Rocket * (Krisna) 3 Siam Warrior (Duric) 4 Moongate Star (Maia) 5 Watch Out Boss (Chin) 6 Boy Next Door (J See) 7 No Fun No Gain (WW Cheah) 8 Saturno Spring

Margins and time: ¾, ¾, hd, 6½, 1, 1½, 1½ (59.61)

TRIAL 5

1 Leatherhead * (Krisna) 2 Autumn Rush * (Kok) 3 Big Mary (Nizar) 4 Charger (Maia) 5 Happy Saturday (B Woodworth) 6 Mardoona (JP van der Merwe) 7 Ocean Eleven

Margins and time: ½, 1½, ns, ½, ¾, 6 (1:00.13)

TRIAL 6

1 Hotshots Slam * (Krisna) 2 Hotshots Slam (Duric) 3 Smiling Proud (Saifudin) 4 Cizen Lucky (Nizar) 5 Show Royale (See) 6 Street Party (Merwe) 7 Paperback Trooper

Margins and time: 1¾, 1, 1¼, ½, 4, 3 (1:00.36)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING