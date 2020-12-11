Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Golden Teak * (R Munger)

2 Beyond Compared * (R Maia) 3 Malibu Beach (V Duric) 4 Sun Royale 5 Lim's Hopefully (CS Chin) 6 Lim's Moreready

Margins and time: Ns, 1¾, shd, 7¼, ½ (1min 1.57sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Ferocious * (I Saifudin) 2 Radiant Success (Duric) 3 Coming Up (K A'Isisuhairi) 4 Beauty Diva (Chin) 5 Super Ray (N Zyrul) 6 Salamence (T Rehaizat) 7 Bright Almighty (M Nizar)

Margins and time: 1¾, hd, shd, 1½, 9¼, 21¼ (1:00.89)

TRIAL 3

1 Fame Star * (Maia) 2 Pennywise (Duric)

3 Be Bee (J Powell) 4 So You Too (M Kellady) 5 Dancing Rain (A'Isisuhairi)

6 King Louis (T Krisna) 7 Lim's Passion

8 Autumn Assault (WH Kok)

Margins and time: ¾, ½, hd, 1¾, 2½, 3¾, 12¾ (1:00.74)

TRIAL 4

1 Be You * (Powell) 2 Water Rocket * (Krisna) 3 Siam Warrior (Duric) 4 Moongate Star (Maia) 5 Watch Out Boss (Chin) 6 Boy Next Door (J See) 7 No Fun No Gain (WW Cheah) 8 Saturno Spring

Margins and time: ¾, ¾, hd, 6½, 1, 1½, 1½ (59.61)

TRIAL 5

1 Leatherhead * (Krisna) 2 Autumn Rush * (Kok) 3 Big Mary (Nizar) 4 Charger (Maia) 5 Happy Saturday (B Woodworth) 6 Mardoona (JP van der Merwe) 7 Ocean Eleven

Margins and time: ½, 1½, ns, ½, ¾, 6 (1:00.13)

TRIAL 6

1 Hotshots Slam * (Krisna) 2 Hotshots Slam (Duric) 3 Smiling Proud (Saifudin) 4 Cizen Lucky (Nizar) 5 Show Royale (See) 6 Street Party (Merwe) 7 Paperback Trooper

Margins and time: 1¾, 1, 1¼, ½, 4, 3 (1:00.36)