Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

May 25, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Royal Pavilion (J Powell) blinkers H

2 I Am The Boss (M Kellady) blinkers

3 Hoshiko (TH Koh ) 1,000m/blinkers

Margins and time: 11/4, 13/4 (1min 02.83sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Bold Thruster (Powell) H

2 Mr O'Reilly (Kellady) blinkers

The Leslie Khoo-trained Queen Roulette (No. 6) beating Saturday’s Lion City Cup contender Skywalk in one of her five victories.
Go spin a lucky win on Queen Roulette

3 Bull N Rum (M Zaki)

4 Hundred Hundred 1,000m/blinkers

5 Bell Air (A Munro)

6 Autumn Assault (B Woodworth)

Margins and time: 11/4, 21/2, 1/2, 101/4 (1:02.48)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Red Dawn (Kellady) H

2 Arc Triumph (Powell) H

3 Lim's Archer (N Juglall)

4 Smart Lad (MM Firdaus)

5 Anghiari (Woodworth)

6 Reddot Rising (S Noh)

7 Keep Spinning (I Amirul)

Margins and time: Hd, 61/4, 2, 121/4, nk, 1/2 (1:00.77)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Lonhro Gold (M Rodd)

2 Amistad (S Sharizal)

3 Big Banker (Noh)

4 Merchant Marine (Z Zuriman)

5 Three Lions (Woodworth)

6 Hippo Prospero (E Aslam)

Margins and time:c6, 2, 23/4, 33/4, 4 (1:01.39)

