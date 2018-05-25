Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Royal Pavilion (J Powell) blinkers H
2 I Am The Boss (M Kellady) blinkers
3 Hoshiko (TH Koh ) 1,000m/blinkers
Margins and time: 11/4, 13/4 (1min 02.83sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Bold Thruster (Powell) H
2 Mr O'Reilly (Kellady) blinkers
3 Bull N Rum (M Zaki)
4 Hundred Hundred 1,000m/blinkers
5 Bell Air (A Munro)
6 Autumn Assault (B Woodworth)
Margins and time: 11/4, 21/2, 1/2, 101/4 (1:02.48)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Red Dawn (Kellady) H
2 Arc Triumph (Powell) H
3 Lim's Archer (N Juglall)
4 Smart Lad (MM Firdaus)
5 Anghiari (Woodworth)
6 Reddot Rising (S Noh)
7 Keep Spinning (I Amirul)
Margins and time: Hd, 61/4, 2, 121/4, nk, 1/2 (1:00.77)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Lonhro Gold (M Rodd)
2 Amistad (S Sharizal)
3 Big Banker (Noh)
4 Merchant Marine (Z Zuriman)
5 Three Lions (Woodworth)
6 Hippo Prospero (E Aslam)
Margins and time:c6, 2, 23/4, 33/4, 4 (1:01.39)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now