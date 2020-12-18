Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Starlight (L Beuzelin)
2 Dimesso (S John)
3 Masked Magnate (JP van der Merwe)
4 Supernatural
5 Ben Wade (CC Wong)
Margins and time: 11/2, 11/2, 43/4, 31/2 (1:00.05)
TRIAL 2
1 Proof Perfect (R Maia)
2 Burgundy Lad 3 Gentlemen Agreement (M Kellady) 4 Golden Years (M Zaki) 5 City Gate (I Saifudin) 6 Stunning Cat (Wong)
7 Where She's Happy
Margins and time: 1/2, 41/2, 33/4, 13/4 (1:00.86)
TRIAL 3
1 Toosbies (T Krisna)
2 Siam Royal Orchid (Beuzelin)
3 Surge (Saifudin) 4 Rise Of Empire (Maia)
5 Nepean (Kellady)
6 Threeandfourpence (J Powell)
Margins and time: 1/2, nk, nk, 2, 3/4 (59.56)
TRIAL 4
1 Gentlemen Exellent (Kellady)
2 From The Navy (K A'Isisuhairi)
3 Beer Garden 4 Lim's Spin (Maia)
5 Basilisk (J See) 6 Effortless (Powell)
7 First Chief (John)
Margins and time: 1/2, 3/4, nk, 2, 3/4, 23/4 (59.14)
TRIAL 5
1 The Brotherhood
2 Knight Love (Maia) 3 Coming Up (Saifudin) 4 Valencia (WW Cheah) 5 Boom Shakalaka (Wong) 6 Nineteen Glory (M Ewe) 7 Balor
Margnis and time: 3/4, 6, 33/4, 1, ns, 31/2 (1:00.25)
TRIAL 6
1 Life Is Gamble (See)
2 Global Spirit (A'Isisuhairi)
3 Spirit Of D'Wind (Saifudin)
4 Najah (Merwe) 5 Roman Classic (Ewe)
6 Newton (Cheah) 7 Flash The Flag (CS Chin)
Margins and time: 1/2, 33/4, 5, 5, ns, 11/2 (1:00.35)
