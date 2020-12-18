Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Dec 18, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Starlight (L Beuzelin)

2 Dimesso (S John)

3 Masked Magnate (JP van der Merwe)

4 Supernatural

5 Ben Wade (CC Wong)

Margins and time: 11/2, 11/2, 43/4, 31/2 (1:00.05)

Racing

Singapore race dates for first quarter

Related Stories

Karisto can strike in Colonial Chief Stakes

World Radar is classy

Don’t rush to sign off Sincerely

TRIAL 2

1 Proof Perfect (R Maia)

2 Burgundy Lad 3 Gentlemen Agreement (M Kellady) 4 Golden Years (M Zaki) 5 City Gate (I Saifudin) 6 Stunning Cat (Wong)

7 Where She's Happy

Margins and time: 1/2, 41/2, 33/4, 13/4 (1:00.86)

TRIAL 3

1 Toosbies (T Krisna)

2 Siam Royal Orchid (Beuzelin)

3 Surge (Saifudin) 4 Rise Of Empire (Maia)

5 Nepean (Kellady)

6 Threeandfourpence (J Powell)

Margins and time: 1/2, nk, nk, 2, 3/4 (59.56)

TRIAL 4

1 Gentlemen Exellent (Kellady)

2 From The Navy (K A'Isisuhairi)

3 Beer Garden 4 Lim's Spin (Maia)

5 Basilisk (J See) 6 Effortless (Powell)

7 First Chief (John)

Margins and time: 1/2, 3/4, nk, 2, 3/4, 23/4 (59.14)

TRIAL 5

1 The Brotherhood

2 Knight Love (Maia) 3 Coming Up (Saifudin) 4 Valencia (WW Cheah) 5 Boom Shakalaka (Wong) 6 Nineteen Glory (M Ewe) 7 Balor

Margnis and time: 3/4, 6, 33/4, 1, ns, 31/2 (1:00.25)

TRIAL 6

1 Life Is Gamble (See)

2 Global Spirit (A'Isisuhairi)

3 Spirit Of D'Wind (Saifudin)

4 Najah (Merwe) 5 Roman Classic (Ewe)

6 Newton (Cheah) 7 Flash The Flag (CS Chin)

Margins and time: 1/2, 33/4, 5, 5, ns, 11/2 (1:00.35)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING