Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Bright Almighty winning Trial 3 in 59.31sec.PHOTO: STC
Jan 08, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Prosperous Return * (S Shafrizal)

2 Grand Fighter * (R Maia)

3 Battlestar (O Chavez)

4 The Wild Bamboo (TH Koh)

5 Saint Knight

6 Sun Royale (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: 11/2, 11/4, 2, 3/4, hd (1min 00.88sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Dragon Ryker * (Chavez)

2 War Frontier * (L Beuzelin)

3 Sun Trek (S Noh)

4 Saturno Spring

5 Summer Glitter (WW Cheah)

6 Lucky Red (Maia)

7 Bethlehem (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 3/4, 63/4, 33/4, 3/4, shd, 41/4 (1:00.26)

TRIAL 3

1 Bright Almighty * (M Lerner)

2 My Dreamliner * (B Woodworth)

3 Wassergeist (M Kellady)

4 Special King (Chavez)

5 Moongate Star (Beuzelin)

6 Kiwi Kid (J See)

7 Preditor (V Duric)

8 Salamence (Rehaizat)

9 Lim's Passion

Margins and time: 3/4, 1/2, nk, 11/2, 1, 23/4, 33/4, 1 (59.31sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Longhu * (M Zaki)

2 Basilisk * (See)

3 Flak Jacket (Kellady)

4 Autumn Rush (CC Wong)

5 Coming Fast (Noh)

6 Stunning Cat (Lerner)

7 Gravel Road (Cheah)

8 Lim's Knight

Margins and time: 1/2, 11/4, 1/2, shd, 11/4, 31/4, 1 (1:00.57)

