Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Prosperous Return * (S Shafrizal)
2 Grand Fighter * (R Maia)
3 Battlestar (O Chavez)
4 The Wild Bamboo (TH Koh)
5 Saint Knight
6 Sun Royale (I Saifudin)
Margins and time: 11/2, 11/4, 2, 3/4, hd (1min 00.88sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Dragon Ryker * (Chavez)
2 War Frontier * (L Beuzelin)
3 Sun Trek (S Noh)
4 Saturno Spring
5 Summer Glitter (WW Cheah)
6 Lucky Red (Maia)
7 Bethlehem (T Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 3/4, 63/4, 33/4, 3/4, shd, 41/4 (1:00.26)
TRIAL 3
1 Bright Almighty * (M Lerner)
2 My Dreamliner * (B Woodworth)
3 Wassergeist (M Kellady)
4 Special King (Chavez)
5 Moongate Star (Beuzelin)
6 Kiwi Kid (J See)
7 Preditor (V Duric)
8 Salamence (Rehaizat)
9 Lim's Passion
Margins and time: 3/4, 1/2, nk, 11/2, 1, 23/4, 33/4, 1 (59.31sec)
TRIAL 4
1 Longhu * (M Zaki)
2 Basilisk * (See)
3 Flak Jacket (Kellady)
4 Autumn Rush (CC Wong)
5 Coming Fast (Noh)
6 Stunning Cat (Lerner)
7 Gravel Road (Cheah)
8 Lim's Knight
Margins and time: 1/2, 11/4, 1/2, shd, 11/4, 31/4, 1 (1:00.57)
