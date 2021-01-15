Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jan 15, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Invisible (F Yusoff)

2 Strong N Best (S John)

3 Assassin 4 Super Atas (T See)

5 Iron Fist

6 Under Oath (JP van der Merwe)

7 Ocean Eleven

CK Ng disqualified for one year
Racing

CK Ng disqualified for one year

Related Stories

Let’s See Troy score on Lim’s Bestbreaker

Peter Ho saddles his 600th win

Thursday's South Africa Results

Margins and time: ½, ½, 6, 1¼, ½, ½ (1:01.32)

TRIAL 2

1 Who Loves Bae (S Noh) * .

2 Fame Star (B Woodworth) * .

3 Kassab (R Maia)

4 Lim's Lightning

5 Spirit Seven

6 Moongate Light (John)

Margins and time: Shd, 1¾, 29¼, 4, 1¼ (1:01.31)

TRIAL 3

1 Toosbies (T Krisna) * .

2 Asgard Massif (M Kellady) * .

3 Kimitonara (K A'Isisuhairi)

4 Spirit Of Big Bang (L Beuzelin)

5 Mandrake (M Lerner)

6 Luck Of Friendship

7 Meryl (Merwe)

8 Stormy View (Noh)

9 Grand Koonta (V Duric)

Margins and time: 1¼, ¾, ½, 3, 1, shd, ns, ½ (1:00.78)

TRIAL 4

1 Heartening Flyer (Beuzelin) * .

2 Hard Too Think (Maia)

3 Thomas De Lago (Noh)

4 Radiant Success (Duric) * .

5 You Qian Zhuan

6 Hwasong (WW Cheah)

7 Thunder (I Saifudin)

8 River Brilliance (Woodworth)

Margins and time: ½, 1¼, ½,¾, ½, shd, ½ (1:00.93)

TRIAL 5

1 Super Pins (Maia) * .

2 Fireworks (Lerner)

3 Evil Speedo

4 Sunday (Yusoff)

5 Runfinnrun (Cheah)

6 Anpanman

Margins and time: 1¾, ½, 1½, ½, 2 (1:01.14)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING