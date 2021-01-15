Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Invisible (F Yusoff)
2 Strong N Best (S John)
3 Assassin 4 Super Atas (T See)
5 Iron Fist
6 Under Oath (JP van der Merwe)
7 Ocean Eleven
Margins and time: ½, ½, 6, 1¼, ½, ½ (1:01.32)
TRIAL 2
1 Who Loves Bae (S Noh) * .
2 Fame Star (B Woodworth) * .
3 Kassab (R Maia)
4 Lim's Lightning
5 Spirit Seven
6 Moongate Light (John)
Margins and time: Shd, 1¾, 29¼, 4, 1¼ (1:01.31)
TRIAL 3
1 Toosbies (T Krisna) * .
2 Asgard Massif (M Kellady) * .
3 Kimitonara (K A'Isisuhairi)
4 Spirit Of Big Bang (L Beuzelin)
5 Mandrake (M Lerner)
6 Luck Of Friendship
7 Meryl (Merwe)
8 Stormy View (Noh)
9 Grand Koonta (V Duric)
Margins and time: 1¼, ¾, ½, 3, 1, shd, ns, ½ (1:00.78)
TRIAL 4
1 Heartening Flyer (Beuzelin) * .
2 Hard Too Think (Maia)
3 Thomas De Lago (Noh)
4 Radiant Success (Duric) * .
5 You Qian Zhuan
6 Hwasong (WW Cheah)
7 Thunder (I Saifudin)
8 River Brilliance (Woodworth)
Margins and time: ½, 1¼, ½,¾, ½, shd, ½ (1:00.93)
TRIAL 5
1 Super Pins (Maia) * .
2 Fireworks (Lerner)
3 Evil Speedo
4 Sunday (Yusoff)
5 Runfinnrun (Cheah)
6 Anpanman
Margins and time: 1¾, ½, 1½, ½, 2 (1:01.14)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now