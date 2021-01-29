Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jan 29, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Whiz Fizz (JP van der Merwe) *

2 Fighting Hero (O Chavez)

3 Grand Fighter (S Noh)

4 Golden Eightyeight (J See)

5 Unbridled Sweep (M Lerner)

6 Fantastic

Knight Love for encore

Margins and time: Shd, 3¼, 1, 9¼, ¾ (1min 0.26sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Tangible (L Beuzelin)

2 Moongate Light (S John)

3 Sun Royale

4 Auspicious Day (N Zyrul)

5 Super Speed (CC Wong)

6 My Miracle (TH Koh)

7 My Win (M Zaki)

Margins and time: ½, 2½, 1¼, ½, 8, 3½ (1:01.42)

TRIAL 3

1 Excelling (M Kellady) *

2 Spirit Of Big Bang (Beuzelin)

3 Pennywise (T Krisna)

4 Lim's Lightning

5 Coming Through (Noh)

6 Green Star (Zaki)

Margins and time: 6, shd, nk, 8¾, 5 (58.93)

TRIAL 4

1 Heartening Flyer (Beuzelin) *

2 Star Of Jupiter (Kellady) *

3 Leatherhead

(J Powell)

4 Diamond Beauty (Koh)

5 Mo Almighty

6 Lim's Knight (T Rehaizat)

7 Rambo 8 First Choice (Chavez)

Margins and time: Hd, 2, ½, ½, 1¾, 1¾, 21½ (1:00.27)

TRIAL 5

1 Don De La Vega (Chavez) *

2 Chalaza (Wong)

3 Pindus (Noh)

4 King's Command (Kellady)

5 Star Fiftytwo (John)

6 Mighty Emperor (Krisna)

7 Luck Of Friendship

8 Yitai Loyalty (Lerner)

Margins and time: 2¼, hd, ¾, shd, 2¼, 4, 5¼ (1:00.80)

TRIAL 6

1 Charming Diamond (Kellady) *

2 Who Loves Bae (Noh)

3 Dark Knight

4 Almalek (V Duric)

5 Hero Star

6 Northern Sun (Wong)

7 Ocean Eleven

8 Speedy Rose (Chavez)

Margins and time: 2¾, ½, ns, 5, 2¼, 1, ¾ (1:01.34)

