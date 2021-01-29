Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Whiz Fizz (JP van der Merwe) *
2 Fighting Hero (O Chavez)
3 Grand Fighter (S Noh)
4 Golden Eightyeight (J See)
5 Unbridled Sweep (M Lerner)
6 Fantastic
Margins and time: Shd, 3¼, 1, 9¼, ¾ (1min 0.26sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Tangible (L Beuzelin)
2 Moongate Light (S John)
3 Sun Royale
4 Auspicious Day (N Zyrul)
5 Super Speed (CC Wong)
6 My Miracle (TH Koh)
7 My Win (M Zaki)
Margins and time: ½, 2½, 1¼, ½, 8, 3½ (1:01.42)
TRIAL 3
1 Excelling (M Kellady) *
2 Spirit Of Big Bang (Beuzelin)
3 Pennywise (T Krisna)
4 Lim's Lightning
5 Coming Through (Noh)
6 Green Star (Zaki)
Margins and time: 6, shd, nk, 8¾, 5 (58.93)
TRIAL 4
1 Heartening Flyer (Beuzelin) *
2 Star Of Jupiter (Kellady) *
3 Leatherhead
(J Powell)
4 Diamond Beauty (Koh)
5 Mo Almighty
6 Lim's Knight (T Rehaizat)
7 Rambo 8 First Choice (Chavez)
Margins and time: Hd, 2, ½, ½, 1¾, 1¾, 21½ (1:00.27)
TRIAL 5
1 Don De La Vega (Chavez) *
2 Chalaza (Wong)
3 Pindus (Noh)
4 King's Command (Kellady)
5 Star Fiftytwo (John)
6 Mighty Emperor (Krisna)
7 Luck Of Friendship
8 Yitai Loyalty (Lerner)
Margins and time: 2¼, hd, ¾, shd, 2¼, 4, 5¼ (1:00.80)
TRIAL 6
1 Charming Diamond (Kellady) *
2 Who Loves Bae (Noh)
3 Dark Knight
4 Almalek (V Duric)
5 Hero Star
6 Northern Sun (Wong)
7 Ocean Eleven
8 Speedy Rose (Chavez)
Margins and time: 2¾, ½, ns, 5, 2¼, 1, ¾ (1:01.34)
