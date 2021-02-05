Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Stunning Cat (No. 7) winning Trial 3 in under a minute. PHOTO: STC
Feb 05, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Ben Wade (J Powell)

2 Heng Xing (L Beuzelin)

3 Saint Knight

Margins and time: 3, 1 (1min 01.35sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Al Green (Beuzelin)

2 Minhaaj (JP van der Merwe)

3 Raging Brave (J Powell)

4 Flying Yellow

5 Lim's Pride (WH Kok)

6 Capone (J See)

7 Summer Glitter (WW Cheah)

8 Spirit Seven

Margins and time: Ns, hd, 4, 2¼, 2½, 1¼, ½ (1:01.11)

TRIAL 3

1 Stunning Cat (Powell) *

2 Celavi (Beuzelin) *

3 I'm Incredible (M Kellady)

4 Eagle Eye (F Yusoff)

5 Water Rocket (T Krisna)

6 Kiwi Kid (J See)

7 Trumpy (O Chavez)

8 Exceed Natural

Margins and time: 1½, 1, ns, ns, ¾, ¾, ¾ (59.69)

TRIAL 4

1 Zero To Hero (ZX Tan) *

2 Pindus (Krisna)

3 Harbour Approach (V Duric)

4 Paletas (Beuzelin)

5 Kiss Your Song (Kellady)

6 Yitai Loyalty (I Saifudin)

7 Perfect

8 Runfinnrun (Cheah)

Margins and time: 2, 1¼, ½, 4¼, ½, shd, ½ (1:00.45)

TRIAL 5

1 Rocket Ryane (Beuzelin) *

2 Miracle (Saifudin) *

3 Sun Trek (Chavez)

4 El Macho (See)

5 Fiddlestick (Merwe)

6 Apollo Rock (Cheah)

7 Super Great

8 Ace Sovereign (Powell)

Margins and time: ¾, hd, 4¾, ½, 2¾, shd, hd (1:00.49)

