Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Ben Wade (J Powell)
2 Heng Xing (L Beuzelin)
3 Saint Knight
Margins and time: 3, 1 (1min 01.35sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Al Green (Beuzelin)
2 Minhaaj (JP van der Merwe)
3 Raging Brave (J Powell)
4 Flying Yellow
5 Lim's Pride (WH Kok)
6 Capone (J See)
7 Summer Glitter (WW Cheah)
8 Spirit Seven
Margins and time: Ns, hd, 4, 2¼, 2½, 1¼, ½ (1:01.11)
TRIAL 3
1 Stunning Cat (Powell) *
2 Celavi (Beuzelin) *
3 I'm Incredible (M Kellady)
4 Eagle Eye (F Yusoff)
5 Water Rocket (T Krisna)
6 Kiwi Kid (J See)
7 Trumpy (O Chavez)
8 Exceed Natural
Margins and time: 1½, 1, ns, ns, ¾, ¾, ¾ (59.69)
TRIAL 4
1 Zero To Hero (ZX Tan) *
2 Pindus (Krisna)
3 Harbour Approach (V Duric)
4 Paletas (Beuzelin)
5 Kiss Your Song (Kellady)
6 Yitai Loyalty (I Saifudin)
7 Perfect
8 Runfinnrun (Cheah)
Margins and time: 2, 1¼, ½, 4¼, ½, shd, ½ (1:00.45)
TRIAL 5
1 Rocket Ryane (Beuzelin) *
2 Miracle (Saifudin) *
3 Sun Trek (Chavez)
4 El Macho (See)
5 Fiddlestick (Merwe)
6 Apollo Rock (Cheah)
7 Super Great
8 Ace Sovereign (Powell)
Margins and time: ¾, hd, 4¾, ½, 2¾, shd, hd (1:00.49)
