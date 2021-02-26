Racing

Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results

The precocious former juvenile Lim's Lightning beating Knight Love in Trial 2. PHOTO: STC
Feb 26, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Classic Thirtysix

2 Joon Ho (K A'Isisuhairi)

3 Super Atas (M Lerner)

4 Sugar Rush (S Noh)

5 Lim's Kosciuszko (D Beasley)

Margins and time: Hd, hd, nk, 4¾ (1 min 01.39 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Lim's Lightning * (Beasley)

2 Knight Love * (L Beuzelin)

3 First Choice (CC Wong)

4 Strong N Best (S John)

5 Gunmetal Grey (Lerner)

6 Captain Singapore (A'Isisuhairi)

Margins and time: 1¼, 2¼, ½, ½, 6½ (59.64 sec)

TRIAL 3

1 Rise Of Empire * (V Duric)

2 Relentless * (Lerner)

3 Pennywise (T Krisna)

4 Beer Garden

5 Wonderful Knight

6 Vulcan (J Powell)

7 Lim's Mighty (Beasley)

8 Lim's Samurai (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: ¾, 2¾, ns, nk, 1, 1¾, 2½ (1:00.38)

TRIAL 4

1 Ablest Ascend * (S Shafrizal)

2 Moongate Five

3 Hotshots Slam (Noh)

4 Luck Of Friendship

5 Tony's Love Prac (Beasley)

6 Grand Fighter (Wong)

7 Unconquered (Rehaizat)

8 Khan

Margins and time: 5¾, ¾, 1¾, ½, 1¼, ½, 2 (59.86 sec)

TRIAL 5

1 Always Innocent (Powell)

2 Northern Sun * (Wong)

3 Jacksa * (Beuzelin)

4 Show Royale

5 Silver Sword

6 Perfect (Beasley)

7 Free Fallin' (M Kellady)

8 Codigos (Krisna)

9 Lim's Force (Rehaizat)

Margins and time: Shd, nk, ½, 1½, 3¾, ½, hd, 3 (1:00.42)

Trial 6

1 Zoffspeed (Krisna)

2 Qiji Auston (Wong)

3 City Hall (Beasley)

4 Phaxe (JP van der Merwe)

5 Black Taipan (Lerner)

6 Mings Man

7 Kobe Prac (A'Isisuhairi)

8 Dark Knight

9 Juniper Spirit

Margins and time: Shd, nk, ½, 1½, 3¾, ½, hd, 3 (1:01.80)

