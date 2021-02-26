Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Classic Thirtysix
2 Joon Ho (K A'Isisuhairi)
3 Super Atas (M Lerner)
4 Sugar Rush (S Noh)
5 Lim's Kosciuszko (D Beasley)
Margins and time: Hd, hd, nk, 4¾ (1 min 01.39 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Lim's Lightning * (Beasley)
2 Knight Love * (L Beuzelin)
3 First Choice (CC Wong)
4 Strong N Best (S John)
5 Gunmetal Grey (Lerner)
6 Captain Singapore (A'Isisuhairi)
Margins and time: 1¼, 2¼, ½, ½, 6½ (59.64 sec)
TRIAL 3
1 Rise Of Empire * (V Duric)
2 Relentless * (Lerner)
3 Pennywise (T Krisna)
4 Beer Garden
5 Wonderful Knight
6 Vulcan (J Powell)
7 Lim's Mighty (Beasley)
8 Lim's Samurai (T Rehaizat)
Margins and time: ¾, 2¾, ns, nk, 1, 1¾, 2½ (1:00.38)
TRIAL 4
1 Ablest Ascend * (S Shafrizal)
2 Moongate Five
3 Hotshots Slam (Noh)
4 Luck Of Friendship
5 Tony's Love Prac (Beasley)
6 Grand Fighter (Wong)
7 Unconquered (Rehaizat)
8 Khan
Margins and time: 5¾, ¾, 1¾, ½, 1¼, ½, 2 (59.86 sec)
TRIAL 5
1 Always Innocent (Powell)
2 Northern Sun * (Wong)
3 Jacksa * (Beuzelin)
4 Show Royale
5 Silver Sword
6 Perfect (Beasley)
7 Free Fallin' (M Kellady)
8 Codigos (Krisna)
9 Lim's Force (Rehaizat)
Margins and time: Shd, nk, ½, 1½, 3¾, ½, hd, 3 (1:00.42)
Trial 6
1 Zoffspeed (Krisna)
2 Qiji Auston (Wong)
3 City Hall (Beasley)
4 Phaxe (JP van der Merwe)
5 Black Taipan (Lerner)
6 Mings Man
7 Kobe Prac (A'Isisuhairi)
8 Dark Knight
9 Juniper Spirit
Margins and time: Shd, nk, ½, 1½, 3¾, ½, hd, 3 (1:01.80)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now