Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Amazing Breeze * (K A'Isisuhairi)
2 Pini Pons * (JP van der Merwe)
3 Skylight * (L Beuzelin) 4 Great Expectation (D Beasley) 5 Khao Manee
6 Tavi Will Do (M Lerner)
Margins and time: Ns, ½, 3¼, ½, 3¼ (1min 0.98sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Yes One Ball * (T Krisna)
2 Special King 3 Circuit Flyer (A'Isisuhairi)
4 Valor Excelus (M Zaki)
5 Caraka (Lerner) 6 Invincible Ryker
7 Mowgli (Beuzelin)
Margins and time: 3½, 2½, 4¾ hd, 3½, 2½ (1:00.86)
TRIAL 3
1 Big Hearted * (Beuzelin) 2 Gold Star * (Lerner) 3 Hugo * (V Duric) 4 Surpass Natural (N Zyrul) 5 Salamence (S John)
6 Lim's Craft (Beasley) 7 Watch Out Boss
8 Webster (T Rehaizat)
Margins and time: Hd, ½, 4½, nk, shd, 4¾, ½ (1:00.77)
TRIAL 4
1 War Pride * (J See) 2 Beer Garden *
3 Universal Empire 4 Whistle Grand (Lerner) 5 No Fun No Gain (Duric)
6 Exceed Natural (Zyrul) 7 Proof Perfect
(S Noh) 8 Asaad (Beasley)
Margins and time: Shd, ½, 4½, 2, ¾, ns, 1½ (1:00.34)
TRIAL 5
1 Pindus * (Beasley) 2 Day Approach * (Duric) 3 Limited Edition (Zyrul) 4 Grand Fighter (Noh) 5 Superman (F Yusoff)
6 Circuit Star (A'Isisuhairi) 7 Lucky Jincheng (Merwe) 8 Snip (Rehaizat)
9 Big Bad Mama
Margins and time: Ns, 2, ¾, 2¼, hd, 3½, nk, 21¼ (1:00.43)
TRIAL 6
1 Lim's Dreamwalker * (Beasley)
2 Supersonicsurprise (I Saifudin) 3 Almugir (Duric) 4 Enforce (J See) 5 Turf Beauty
6 Intrepid (Lerner) 7 Loving Babe 8 Apollo Rock (WW Cheah) 9 Laksana (Noh)
Margins and time: Nk, 1¼, ½, 2½, 1½, ¾, ¾, ½ (1:00.59)
