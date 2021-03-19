Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Speed Racer (N Zyrul)
2 Dark Knight
3 Silver Joy (J See)
4 Winning Power (T Rehaizat)
5 Rocketship (T Krisna)
Margins and time: ¾, hd, ns, 1½ (1min 1.88sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Dancing Rain * (T See)
2 Street Party (JP van der Merwe)
3 Sun Fortress (D Beasley)
4 Fort Mustang (M Lerner)
5 Sun Noble
6 Bright Future (CC Wong)
7 Sweet Tapit (V Duric)
8 Supreme Happiness (Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 4½, 2¼, 1¾, nk, ¾, ½, 12¾ (1:00.77)
TRIAL 3
1 Be Bee * (M Kellady)
2 Watch Out Boss (Beasley)
3 King Zoustar (J See)
4 Unconquered (Wong)
5 Top Knight (Duric)
6 McGregor (S Shafrizal)
7 King Louis (S Noh)
8 Wonderful Knight
Margins and time: 4¾, 1½, 1, hd, 2½, ns, 1½ (59.72)
TRIAL 4
1 Limited Edition * (N Zyrul)
2 Wecando * (T See)
3 Delaware (L Beuzelin)
4 Snip (Beasley)
5 Sky Rocket (Lerner)
6 Khan
7 Lim's Force (Rehaizat)
8 Sun Ace (Noh)
9 Sun General
Margins and time: Nk, nk, 1¼, 2¼, 1, ns, 1¾, 10¼ (1:01.37)
TRIAL 5
1 Seson * (Duric)
2 Sky Eye (Zyrul)
3 New Garden
4 Lucky Imperator (Beasley)
5 Mowgli (Shafrizal)
6 Big Day
7 Starlight (Beuzelin)
8 Tesoro Pirata (Noh)
9 Clergyman (Lerner)
Margins and time: ¾, 1, 3¼, 3¾, nk, nk, 3¾, ns (1:01.15)
TRIAL 6
1 Stormy View * (Krisna)
2 The Shadow (Beuzelin)
3 Royalty (Duric)
4 Cizen Lucky
5 Show Thunder (Lerner)
6 Saturno Spring (Beasley)
7 Count Me In (S John)
8 Sabah Star (K A'Isisuhairi)
Margins and time: Nk, 1¾, 1¾, hd, 2¼, nk, ¾ (1:01.43)
