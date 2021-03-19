Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
Be Bee winning Trial 3 in just under 1 minute. PHOTO: STC
Mar 19, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Speed Racer (N Zyrul)

2 Dark Knight

3 Silver Joy (J See)

4 Winning Power (T Rehaizat)

5 Rocketship (T Krisna)

Margins and time: ¾, hd, ns, 1½ (1min 1.88sec)

Support Sacred Croix in Race 7
Racing

Support Sacred Croix

Related Stories

Colorado Springs can back up

Grimaldi can make amends in Race 5

Mr Clint packs some power

TRIAL 2

1 Dancing Rain * (T See)

2 Street Party (JP van der Merwe)

3 Sun Fortress (D Beasley)

4 Fort Mustang (M Lerner)

5 Sun Noble

6 Bright Future (CC Wong)

7 Sweet Tapit (V Duric)

8 Supreme Happiness (Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 4½, 2¼, 1¾, nk, ¾, ½, 12¾ (1:00.77)

TRIAL 3

1 Be Bee * (M Kellady)

2 Watch Out Boss (Beasley)

3 King Zoustar (J See)

4 Unconquered (Wong)

5 Top Knight (Duric)

6 McGregor (S Shafrizal)

7 King Louis (S Noh)

8 Wonderful Knight

Margins and time: 4¾, 1½, 1, hd, 2½, ns, 1½ (59.72)

TRIAL 4

1 Limited Edition * (N Zyrul)

2 Wecando * (T See)

3 Delaware (L Beuzelin)

4 Snip (Beasley)

5 Sky Rocket (Lerner)

6 Khan

7 Lim's Force (Rehaizat)

8 Sun Ace (Noh)

9 Sun General

Margins and time: Nk, nk, 1¼, 2¼, 1, ns, 1¾, 10¼ (1:01.37)

TRIAL 5

1 Seson * (Duric)

2 Sky Eye (Zyrul)

3 New Garden

4 Lucky Imperator (Beasley)

5 Mowgli (Shafrizal)

6 Big Day

7 Starlight (Beuzelin)

8 Tesoro Pirata (Noh)

9 Clergyman (Lerner)

Margins and time: ¾, 1, 3¼, 3¾, nk, nk, 3¾, ns (1:01.15)

TRIAL 6

1 Stormy View * (Krisna)

2 The Shadow (Beuzelin)

3 Royalty (Duric)

4 Cizen Lucky

5 Show Thunder (Lerner)

6 Saturno Spring (Beasley)

7 Count Me In (S John)

8 Sabah Star (K A'Isisuhairi)

Margins and time: Nk, 1¾, 1¾, hd, 2¼, nk, ¾ (1:01.43)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING