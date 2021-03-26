Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Dionysus * 2 Ibex (ZX Tan) 3 Ninesixthreethree (S Noh) 4 Fantastic (K A'Isisuhairi) 5 Khao Manee 6 Modern Express 7 Circuit Breaker (M Lerner)

Margins and time: ¾, ½, 6¾, 2¾, 1½, nk (1min 0.76sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Easylights * (D Beasley) 2 Spirit Seven 3 Simba 4 Mandrake (Lerner) 5 Revolution (CC Wong) 6 Asia Spirit (T Rehaizat) 7 Little Master (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: 4, ¾, shd, 5¼, 4¾, 1¼ (1:02.04)

TRIAL 3

1 Tiger Roar * (S Shafrizal) 2 Strong N Powerful * (T See) 3 California * (JP van der Merwe) 4 Sure Will Do (V Duric) 5 Surpass Natural (N Zyrul) 6 Sun Power (Beasley) 7 So Hi Class (L Beuzelin) 8 Gold Strike (Wong) 9 Pindus (Noh) 10 Webster (Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 2, hd, ½, ns, nk, ¾, 1½, nk, 3¼ (1:00.30)

TRIAL 4

1 Superlative * (T Krisna) 2 Don't Tell Tilly * (T See) 3 Strong N Smart * (Merwe) 4 Win Win 5 Strong N Best (S John) 6 Asaad (Rehaizat) 7 My Gold (M Nizar) 8 Salvador (WH Kok) 9 Perfect (Beasley)

Margins and time: ¾, nk, nk, nk, ns, hd, 1½, 2¼ (1:01.08)

TRIAL 5

1 Zoffspeed * (Krisna) 2 Golden Teak * (Beuzelin) 3 Fighting Hero * (T See) 4 Happy Saturday (John) 5 Rocket Ryane (Beasley) 6 Big Bad Mama (M Zaki) 7 Chalaza (Kok) 8 Beyond Compared (Duric) 9 Laksana (Noh) 10 Bright Future (Lerner)

Margins and time: Hd, hd, 1¼, 2½, nk, ½, 4¾, nk, 5½ (1:00.48)

TRIAL 6

1 Sugar Rush * (Noh) 2 Golden Way * (A'Isisuhairi) 3 Rich Fortune (T See) 4 Star Fiftytwo (John) 5 Caraka (Lerner) 6 Black Taipan 7 Our Lady Boss (Beasley) 8 Beauty Spirit (Zyrul) 9 Clarton Supreme (Wong)

Margins and time: Nk, 1½, 3¼, ¾, hd, ns, 2½, 1½ (1:01.17)