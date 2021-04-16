Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Special Ops (J See) *
2 Relentless (M Lerner) *
3 Mcgregor (S Shafrizal)
4 Super Ray (K A'Isisuhairi)
5 Lim's Bestbreaker (D Beasley)
6 Blitzing (TH Koh) 7 Balor (JP van der Merwe) 8 Revolution (CC Wong)
Margins and time: Shd, 3, hd, hd, 4, 2½, 1¼ (1:00.37)
TRIAL 2
1 Sun Marshal (O Chavez) *
2 Makkem Lad (F Yusoff) *
3 Lim's Lightning (Beasley) *
4 Surpass Natural (S John)
5 Senor Don (Wong)
6 Karisto (L Beuzelin)
7 Ocean Crossing (V Duric)
Margins and time: Hd, 4½, nk, hd, ½, 4¾ (59.42)
TRIAL 3
1 Red Ocean (M Kellady) *
2 Sugar Rush (Chavez) *
3 Basilisk (A'Isisuhairi)
4 Strong N Best (John)
5 Ricvelo (Beuzelin)
6 Lim's Betterready (Beasley)
7 Eagle Eye
8 Bethlehem (Wong)
9 Juniper Spirit (Yusoff)
Margins and time: Ns, ½, ½, hd, 1, ½, 1¾, 4¾ (1:00.28)
