Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Apr 16, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Special Ops (J See) *

2 Relentless (M Lerner) *

3 Mcgregor (S Shafrizal)

4 Super Ray (K A'Isisuhairi)

5 Lim's Bestbreaker (D Beasley)

6 Blitzing (TH Koh) 7 Balor (JP van der Merwe) 8 Revolution (CC Wong)

Margins and time: Shd, 3, hd, hd, 4, 2½, 1¼ (1:00.37)

TRIAL 2

1 Sun Marshal (O Chavez) *

2 Makkem Lad (F Yusoff) *

3 Lim's Lightning (Beasley) *

4 Surpass Natural (S John)

5 Senor Don (Wong)

6 Karisto (L Beuzelin)

7 Ocean Crossing (V Duric)

Margins and time: Hd, 4½, nk, hd, ½, 4¾ (59.42)

TRIAL 3

1 Red Ocean (M Kellady) *

2 Sugar Rush (Chavez) *

3 Basilisk (A'Isisuhairi)

4 Strong N Best (John)

5 Ricvelo (Beuzelin)

6 Lim's Betterready (Beasley)

7 Eagle Eye

8 Bethlehem (Wong)

9 Juniper Spirit (Yusoff)

Margins and time: Ns, ½, ½, hd, 1, ½, 1¾, 4¾ (1:00.28)

