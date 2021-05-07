Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

May 07, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Satellite Warrior (J See) 2 Boom Shakalaka 3 Qiji Auston (K A'Isisuhairi) 4 Supermax (TH Koh) 5 Lim's Pride (D Beasley) 6 Heng Xing (S Shafrizal) 7 Revolution

Margins and time: Nk, nk, 4, 1, ¾, hd (1:01.58)

TRIAL 2

11 Bright Almighty (M Lerner) 2 So Hi Class (A'Isisuhairi) 3 Mr Showman (M Kellady) 4 Whistle Grand (L Beuzelin) 5 Golden Tiger (O Chavez) 6 I'm A Conqueror (JP van der Merwe) 7 Summer Wind (Beasley) 8 Lim's Passion 9 Lady Sprintbok

Margins and time: Hd, 7¾, 1¼, ½, ns, 1, 3½, 4 (59.57)

TRIAL 3

1 Awesome Conqueror (T See) 2 Blitz Power (J See) 3 Classic Thirtysix (Beuzelin) 4 Ibex (Chavez) 5 Kings Shield (N Zyrul) 6 Super Pins 7 Amazing Breeze (Lerner) 8 Lim's Hopefully 9 Extra Win (I Saifudin) 10 Lim's Moreready (Beasley)

Margins and time: ½, shd, 2¼, 7½, ns, ½, hd, 5¾, 2¼ (1:00.49)

