Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Rocketship (S Noh) 2 Dragon Tycoon

(CC Wong) 3 Sand Box (D Beasley)

4 Bright Era (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: 4½, 3¼, ¾ (1 min 02.19 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Crystal Warrior (Beasley)

2 Against Gravit (M Zaki)

3 Raging Brave (M Lerner)

4 Baahubali (Saifudin)

5 The Archer (Wong) 6 Grand Fighter

7 Captain Bill (TH Koh)

Margins and time: 4½, shd, 5¼, 3¾, 2, 8 (1:00.28)

TRIAL 3

1 Rocket Star (Wong) 2 Mr Malek (WH Kok)

3 Minister (K A'Isisuhairi)

4 Sun Marshal (O Chavez)

5 Big Hearted (L Beuzelin)

6 Grand Koonta (Lerner)

7 Lim's Lightning (Beasley)

8 Top Knight (V Duric) 9 Yulong Edition

Margins and time: 1¼, 1, 1, 1, nk, 1¾, 5¾, 2¾ (59.78 sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Makkem Lad (F Yusoff) 2 Pennywise

(T Krisna) 3 Gold Strike (M Kellady)

4 Senor Don (Wong)

5 Resolution (Beuzelin)

6 Churchill (JP van der Merwe)

7 Nowyousee (Noh) 8 Hardcore (Beasley)

9 In All His Glory (Chavez)

Margins and time: Ns, 1, ¾, shd, 1½, shd, 2¼, 3½ (59.96 sec)

TRIAL 5

1 The Marksman (Zaki)

2 Leatherhead (Beuzelin)

3 Heavenly Dancer (Duric)

4 Easy Does It (Lerner) 5 Teller (Kellady)

6 Wecando (Wong) 7 Lim's Zoom

(T Rehaizat) 8 Rambo (Beasley)

Margins and time: ¾, 1¾, ½, nk, 1¾, 5¼, nk (1:01.16)

TRIAL 6

1 Lim's Kosciuszko (Beasley)

2 God's Gift 3 Kimitonara (Kok)

4 Our Pinnacle (Wong) 5 Calculation (Yusoff) 6 Al Meqdam (S Shafrizal)

7 Mellad (Beuzelin) 8 Basilisk (A'Isisuhairi)

9 Sacred Judgement

Margins and time: 1¼, nk, nk, 1¼, shd, ½, ns, 12¼ (1:00.10)

TRIAL 7

1 Ironprince (Kok) 2 Whiz Fizz (Beuzelin)

3 Qiji Diamond 4 Infinite Wisdom (Beasley) 5 Easylights (Y Salim)

6 Power Of Ifreeth (Merwe)

7 Win Win (A'Isisuhairi)

Margins and time: 2½, ½, nk, 1¾, 1¾, ns, 1½ (1:00.24)

TRIAL 8

1 Bizar Wins (Merwe) 2 Big Tiger (Lerner)

3 High Voltage (Koh) 4 Sugar Rush Prac (Chavez) 5 Simlong Beach (Krisna)

6 Qilin Top Form (N Zyrul) 7 Majesty Warrior 8 Lim's Wish (Beasley)

Margins and time: 1¼, hd, 1, 4, 1, 3½, 2, 12¼ (1:01.07)