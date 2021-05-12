Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Rocketship (S Noh) 2 Dragon Tycoon
(CC Wong) 3 Sand Box (D Beasley)
4 Bright Era (I Saifudin)
Margins and time: 4½, 3¼, ¾ (1 min 02.19 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Crystal Warrior (Beasley)
2 Against Gravit (M Zaki)
3 Raging Brave (M Lerner)
4 Baahubali (Saifudin)
5 The Archer (Wong) 6 Grand Fighter
7 Captain Bill (TH Koh)
Margins and time: 4½, shd, 5¼, 3¾, 2, 8 (1:00.28)
TRIAL 3
1 Rocket Star (Wong) 2 Mr Malek (WH Kok)
3 Minister (K A'Isisuhairi)
4 Sun Marshal (O Chavez)
5 Big Hearted (L Beuzelin)
6 Grand Koonta (Lerner)
7 Lim's Lightning (Beasley)
8 Top Knight (V Duric) 9 Yulong Edition
Margins and time: 1¼, 1, 1, 1, nk, 1¾, 5¾, 2¾ (59.78 sec)
TRIAL 4
1 Makkem Lad (F Yusoff) 2 Pennywise
(T Krisna) 3 Gold Strike (M Kellady)
4 Senor Don (Wong)
5 Resolution (Beuzelin)
6 Churchill (JP van der Merwe)
7 Nowyousee (Noh) 8 Hardcore (Beasley)
9 In All His Glory (Chavez)
Margins and time: Ns, 1, ¾, shd, 1½, shd, 2¼, 3½ (59.96 sec)
TRIAL 5
1 The Marksman (Zaki)
2 Leatherhead (Beuzelin)
3 Heavenly Dancer (Duric)
4 Easy Does It (Lerner) 5 Teller (Kellady)
6 Wecando (Wong) 7 Lim's Zoom
(T Rehaizat) 8 Rambo (Beasley)
Margins and time: ¾, 1¾, ½, nk, 1¾, 5¼, nk (1:01.16)
TRIAL 6
1 Lim's Kosciuszko (Beasley)
2 God's Gift 3 Kimitonara (Kok)
4 Our Pinnacle (Wong) 5 Calculation (Yusoff) 6 Al Meqdam (S Shafrizal)
7 Mellad (Beuzelin) 8 Basilisk (A'Isisuhairi)
9 Sacred Judgement
Margins and time: 1¼, nk, nk, 1¼, shd, ½, ns, 12¼ (1:00.10)
TRIAL 7
1 Ironprince (Kok) 2 Whiz Fizz (Beuzelin)
3 Qiji Diamond 4 Infinite Wisdom (Beasley) 5 Easylights (Y Salim)
6 Power Of Ifreeth (Merwe)
7 Win Win (A'Isisuhairi)
Margins and time: 2½, ½, nk, 1¾, 1¾, ns, 1½ (1:00.24)
TRIAL 8
1 Bizar Wins (Merwe) 2 Big Tiger (Lerner)
3 High Voltage (Koh) 4 Sugar Rush Prac (Chavez) 5 Simlong Beach (Krisna)
6 Qilin Top Form (N Zyrul) 7 Majesty Warrior 8 Lim's Wish (Beasley)
Margins and time: 1¼, hd, 1, 4, 1, 3½, 2, 12¼ (1:01.07)
