Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jun 11, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Sabah Star (K A'Isisuhairi)

2 Ricvelo (J See)

3 Perfect Mission (O Chavez)

4 Star Effect (S John)

5 Strong N Best (JP van der Merwe)

6 Blue Chip (I Saifudin)

7 Global Spirit (M Lerner)

Margins and time: Hd, 3/4, nk, 1, 1/2, 33/4 (1:00.94)

TRIAL 2

1 Elite Incredible (Chavez)

2 Mellad (L Beuzelin)

3 Hero (Lerner)

4 Kharisma (CC Wong)

5 McGregor (S Shafrizal)

6 Lim's Lightning (D Beasley)

7 Wonderful Knight 8 Lim's Mighty

Margins and time: 31/2, 3/4, hd, 11/4, 1/2, 3/4, 1 (59.92)

TRIAL 3

1 Real Efecto (T See)

2 Mega Gold (Chavez)

3 Kakadu (John)

4 Sun Fortress (Beasley)

5 Mr Fat Kiddy (Saifudin)

6 Watch Out Boss

7 Rambo 8 Golden Dash (Lerner)

Margins and time: 1, 2, 1/2, 13/4, nk, 13/4, 11/2 (1:00.88)

TRIAL 4

1 Good Fight (F Yusoff)

2 Big Green Hat (M Kellady)

3 Raffie (Wong) 4 Renzo (T Krisna)

5 Sand Box (A'Isisuhairi)

6 Ninesixthreethree (Chavez)

7 Lim's Betterready (Beasley)

8 Bright Era (Merwe)

Margins and time: 11/2, 21/2, 1, nk, shd, nk, 81/2 (1:00.36)

