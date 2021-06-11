Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Sabah Star (K A'Isisuhairi)
2 Ricvelo (J See)
3 Perfect Mission (O Chavez)
4 Star Effect (S John)
5 Strong N Best (JP van der Merwe)
6 Blue Chip (I Saifudin)
7 Global Spirit (M Lerner)
Margins and time: Hd, 3/4, nk, 1, 1/2, 33/4 (1:00.94)
TRIAL 2
1 Elite Incredible (Chavez)
2 Mellad (L Beuzelin)
3 Hero (Lerner)
4 Kharisma (CC Wong)
5 McGregor (S Shafrizal)
6 Lim's Lightning (D Beasley)
7 Wonderful Knight 8 Lim's Mighty
Margins and time: 31/2, 3/4, hd, 11/4, 1/2, 3/4, 1 (59.92)
TRIAL 3
1 Real Efecto (T See)
2 Mega Gold (Chavez)
3 Kakadu (John)
4 Sun Fortress (Beasley)
5 Mr Fat Kiddy (Saifudin)
6 Watch Out Boss
7 Rambo 8 Golden Dash (Lerner)
Margins and time: 1, 2, 1/2, 13/4, nk, 13/4, 11/2 (1:00.88)
TRIAL 4
1 Good Fight (F Yusoff)
2 Big Green Hat (M Kellady)
3 Raffie (Wong) 4 Renzo (T Krisna)
5 Sand Box (A'Isisuhairi)
6 Ninesixthreethree (Chavez)
7 Lim's Betterready (Beasley)
8 Bright Era (Merwe)
Margins and time: 11/2, 21/2, 1, nk, shd, nk, 81/2 (1:00.36)
