Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Den Of Thieves (O Chavez)
2 Gold Rush (M Lerner)
3 Winning Hammer (JP van der Merwe)
4 Lim's Denali (D Beasley)
Margins and time: ½ 6½, ½ (1 min 03.36 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Lim's Shot (Lerner)
2 Fight To Victory (TH Koh)
3 Take A Chance
4 Yes One Ball (T Krisna)
5 Wednesday (K Hakim)
6 Minhaaj (I Saifudin)
7 Red Claw (Beasley)
Margins and time: 1¼, hd, 2¼, ¾, 3¼, 1¾ (1:01.67)
TRIAL 3
1 Hugo (Lerner)
2 Excelling (M Kellady)
3 Afalonhro
4 Trumpy (Chavez)
5 Absolvido (WH Kok)
6 Silent Partner (Hakim)
7 Heavenly Dancer (S Noh)
8 Webster (Beasley)
Margins and time: ¾, shd, ns, 1, ½, 1, ¾ (1:01.27)
TRIAL 4
1 Kimitonara (CC Wong)
2 Diamond Ring (F Yusoff)
3 New Garden
4 Ironprince (Kok)
5 Easylights (Y Salim)
6 Wecando (Noh)
7 Nineteen Glory (M Ewe)
8 Sky Rocket (Lerner)
9 Lim's Unique (Beasley)
Margins and time: 5¼, 3, 1¼, ½, hd, ½, 4½, 12 (1:00.44)
