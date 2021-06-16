Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jun 16, 2021 12:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Den Of Thieves (O Chavez)

2 Gold Rush (M Lerner)

3 Winning Hammer (JP van der Merwe)

4 Lim's Denali (D Beasley)

Margins and time: ½ 6½, ½ (1 min 03.36 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Lim's Shot (Lerner)

It's looking bright for Kharisma

2 Fight To Victory (TH Koh)

3 Take A Chance

4 Yes One Ball (T Krisna)

5 Wednesday (K Hakim)

6 Minhaaj (I Saifudin)

7 Red Claw (Beasley)

Margins and time: 1¼, hd, 2¼, ¾, 3¼, 1¾ (1:01.67)

TRIAL 3

1 Hugo (Lerner)

2 Excelling (M Kellady)

3 Afalonhro

4 Trumpy (Chavez)

5 Absolvido (WH Kok)

6 Silent Partner (Hakim)

7 Heavenly Dancer (S Noh)

8 Webster (Beasley)

Margins and time: ¾, shd, ns, 1, ½, 1, ¾ (1:01.27)

TRIAL 4

1 Kimitonara (CC Wong)

2 Diamond Ring (F Yusoff)

3 New Garden

4 Ironprince (Kok)

5 Easylights (Y Salim)

6 Wecando (Noh)

7 Nineteen Glory (M Ewe)

8 Sky Rocket (Lerner)

9 Lim's Unique (Beasley)

Margins and time: 5¼, 3, 1¼, ½, hd, ½, 4½, 12 (1:00.44)

