Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jun 18, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Superior Coat (O Chavez)

2 Gunmetal Grey (M Kellady)

3 Grand Fighter (D Beasley)

4 Palmaria (M Lerner)

5 No More Delay (S John)

6 Speed Racer (K A'Isisuhairi)

Lim’s Lightning oozes class
Racing

Lim's Lightning oozes class

Related Stories

Que Shiraz set to make amends

Royal Wulff hard to topple again

Tjoklit the one to beat in a weak race

Margins and time: 1, 1, ½, ½, 1 (1min 01.92sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Mardoona (L Beuzelin) *

2 Lady Sprintbok (Beasley) *

3 Ace Sovereign (V Duric)

4 Greatham Girl (M Zaki)

5 Unbridled Sweep (Kellady)

6 Kobe 7 Galvarino (I Saifudin)

8 Tesoro Publico (JP van der Merwe)

9 Lucky Jincheng (Chavez)

Margins and time: 3½, ¾, 1¾, 3, 3¼, ½, 5½, 1½ (1:00.61)

TRIAL 3

1 Whiz Fizz (CC Wong) *

2 Heartening Flyer (S Shafrizal) *

3 Prosperous Return (Duric) *

4 Songgong Hera

5 Lim's Dream (Beasley)

6 Legend Of The Sun (S Noh)

7 Tiger Roar (Beuzelin)

8 Sun Power (Chavez)

Margins and time: ½ 1, ½, 1½, ¾, 5¼, 1½ (59.46)

TRIAL 4

1 Charger (Wong) *

2 Crystal Warrior

3 Starlight (Shafrizal) *

4 Imperium

5 Be You (Kellady)

6 Lonhro Gold (Lerner)

7 Sun Holiday

8 Salamence (Beasley)

Margins and time: Nk, 1, ½, shd, 4½, 2, shd (1:00.15)

TRIAL 5

1 Everest (Wong) *

2 Lim's Kosciuszko (Beasley) *

3 Prodigal (Shafrizal) *

4 Sun Palace

5 Unconquered (Th Koh) 6 Asaad

7 Cheval Blanc (Lerner)

Margins and time: 1¾, 3, 2¾, 1, 4½, 4¼ (1:00.43)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING