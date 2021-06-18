Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Superior Coat (O Chavez)
2 Gunmetal Grey (M Kellady)
3 Grand Fighter (D Beasley)
4 Palmaria (M Lerner)
5 No More Delay (S John)
6 Speed Racer (K A'Isisuhairi)
Margins and time: 1, 1, ½, ½, 1 (1min 01.92sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Mardoona (L Beuzelin) *
2 Lady Sprintbok (Beasley) *
3 Ace Sovereign (V Duric)
4 Greatham Girl (M Zaki)
5 Unbridled Sweep (Kellady)
6 Kobe 7 Galvarino (I Saifudin)
8 Tesoro Publico (JP van der Merwe)
9 Lucky Jincheng (Chavez)
Margins and time: 3½, ¾, 1¾, 3, 3¼, ½, 5½, 1½ (1:00.61)
TRIAL 3
1 Whiz Fizz (CC Wong) *
2 Heartening Flyer (S Shafrizal) *
3 Prosperous Return (Duric) *
4 Songgong Hera
5 Lim's Dream (Beasley)
6 Legend Of The Sun (S Noh)
7 Tiger Roar (Beuzelin)
8 Sun Power (Chavez)
Margins and time: ½ 1, ½, 1½, ¾, 5¼, 1½ (59.46)
TRIAL 4
1 Charger (Wong) *
2 Crystal Warrior
3 Starlight (Shafrizal) *
4 Imperium
5 Be You (Kellady)
6 Lonhro Gold (Lerner)
7 Sun Holiday
8 Salamence (Beasley)
Margins and time: Nk, 1, ½, shd, 4½, 2, shd (1:00.15)
TRIAL 5
1 Everest (Wong) *
2 Lim's Kosciuszko (Beasley) *
3 Prodigal (Shafrizal) *
4 Sun Palace
5 Unconquered (Th Koh) 6 Asaad
7 Cheval Blanc (Lerner)
Margins and time: 1¾, 3, 2¾, 1, 4½, 4¼ (1:00.43)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now