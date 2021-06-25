Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Shanghai Star (S Shafrizal) H
2 Ibex (O Chavez) H
3 Nomvula (CC Wong) 4 Master Player
(T See) 5 Starfortune (L Beuzelin)
6 Hex Mark (J See)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 41/2, 1/2, 21/2 (1:00.30)
TRIAL 2
1 Win Win (Chavez) H 2 Awesome Conqueror (T See) 3 Kassab (Beuzelin)
4 Rambo (D Beasley) 5 Revolution
(I Saifudin) 6 Tiger Force (F Yusoff)
Margins and time: Shd, 3/4, 33/4, shd, 51/2 (1:00.94)
TRIAL 3
1 Mr Malek (K A'Isisuhairi) H
2 Rocket Star (Wong) H
3 Senor Don (S Noh) H 4 Paletas (Shafrizal) 5 Wonderful Knight (Beasley)
6 Sky Eye (N Zyrul) 7 Made In Russia
(T See) 8 Mega Gold (Chavez)
Margins and time: Ns, ns, 31/2, 31/4, 33/4, 2, 21/2 (59.83)
TRIAL 4
1 Big Mary 2 Perfect Mission (Chavez)
3 Mister Dynamo (V Duric) H
4 New Garden 5 Extra Win (Saifudin)
6 Forever Good (Shafrizal)
7 Mings Man 8 Nineteen Glory
Margins and time: 1/2, 3/4, 1/2, ns, 21/2, 2, 83/4 (1:00.54)
