Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jun 25, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Shanghai Star (S Shafrizal) H

2 Ibex (O Chavez) H

3 Nomvula (CC Wong) 4 Master Player

(T See) 5 Starfortune (L Beuzelin)

6 Hex Mark (J See)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 41/2, 1/2, 21/2 (1:00.30)

Special Ops should accomplish mission
Racing

Special Ops should accomplish mission

Related Stories

Fownes fends off Size

Thursday's South Africa results

It'll be wise to follow Twice To Heaven

TRIAL 2

1 Win Win (Chavez) H 2 Awesome Conqueror (T See) 3 Kassab (Beuzelin)

4 Rambo (D Beasley) 5 Revolution

(I Saifudin) 6 Tiger Force (F Yusoff)

Margins and time: Shd, 3/4, 33/4, shd, 51/2 (1:00.94)

TRIAL 3

1 Mr Malek (K A'Isisuhairi) H

2 Rocket Star (Wong) H

3 Senor Don (S Noh) H 4 Paletas (Shafrizal) 5 Wonderful Knight (Beasley)

6 Sky Eye (N Zyrul) 7 Made In Russia

(T See) 8 Mega Gold (Chavez)

Margins and time: Ns, ns, 31/2, 31/4, 33/4, 2, 21/2 (59.83)

TRIAL 4

1 Big Mary 2 Perfect Mission (Chavez)

3 Mister Dynamo (V Duric) H

4 New Garden 5 Extra Win (Saifudin)

6 Forever Good (Shafrizal)

7 Mings Man 8 Nineteen Glory

Margins and time: 1/2, 3/4, 1/2, ns, 21/2, 2, 83/4 (1:00.54)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING