Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Newcomer Qaidoom winning yesterday's Trial 1. PHOTO: STC
Jul 02, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Qaidoom (K Hakim) *

2 Kobe

3 No More Delay

4 Northern Star (TH Koh)

5 Lim's Moreready (D Beasley)

Margins and time: ½, 3½, 2¼, 5½ (1:01.31)

TRIAL 2

1 Healthy Star (O Chavez) *

2 Mighty Vain

3 Lim's Hopefully (M Kellady)

4 Global Spirit (M Lerner)

5 Lim's Pride (Beasley)

6 The Wild Prince (Koh)

7 Nineteen Gale (M Ewe)

Margins and time: 4¾, ½, 1½, 3, 5¾, 21¼ (59.99)

TRIAL 3

1 Our Pinnacle (Lerner) *

2 Trumpy (Chavez) *

3 Vittoria Perfetta *

4 Lim's Passion

5 No Fun No Gain (CC Wong)

6 Snip (Beasley)

Margins and time: Shd, shd, 6, 1¾, 9 (59.98)

TRIAL 4

1 Hero (Lerner) *

2 Greatham Girl (L Beuzelin)

3 Illustrious (Chavez)

4 Cheval Blanc (Wong)

5 Unbridled Sweep (Kellady)

6 Terrific (I Saifudin)

7 Lim's Bestbreaker

8 David's Sling (Ewe)

9 Lim's Unique (Beasley)

Margins and time: ¾, 1, 2½, ½, 4¾, ½, 1, 4½ (1:00.61)

TRIAL 5

1 Anpanman

2 Host The Nation (Chavez)

3 Summer Glitter (Saifudin)

4 Billy Elliot (Lerner)

5 Gunmetal Grey (Kellady)

6 Rich Fortune

7 Lim's Denali (Beasley)

8 Majesty Warrior

Margins and time: Shd, nk, ½, ½, 1¾, 1¾ 2 (1:01.56)

