Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Qaidoom (K Hakim) *
2 Kobe
3 No More Delay
4 Northern Star (TH Koh)
5 Lim's Moreready (D Beasley)
Margins and time: ½, 3½, 2¼, 5½ (1:01.31)
TRIAL 2
1 Healthy Star (O Chavez) *
2 Mighty Vain
3 Lim's Hopefully (M Kellady)
4 Global Spirit (M Lerner)
5 Lim's Pride (Beasley)
6 The Wild Prince (Koh)
7 Nineteen Gale (M Ewe)
Margins and time: 4¾, ½, 1½, 3, 5¾, 21¼ (59.99)
TRIAL 3
1 Our Pinnacle (Lerner) *
2 Trumpy (Chavez) *
3 Vittoria Perfetta *
4 Lim's Passion
5 No Fun No Gain (CC Wong)
6 Snip (Beasley)
Margins and time: Shd, shd, 6, 1¾, 9 (59.98)
TRIAL 4
1 Hero (Lerner) *
2 Greatham Girl (L Beuzelin)
3 Illustrious (Chavez)
4 Cheval Blanc (Wong)
5 Unbridled Sweep (Kellady)
6 Terrific (I Saifudin)
7 Lim's Bestbreaker
8 David's Sling (Ewe)
9 Lim's Unique (Beasley)
Margins and time: ¾, 1, 2½, ½, 4¾, ½, 1, 4½ (1:00.61)
TRIAL 5
1 Anpanman
2 Host The Nation (Chavez)
3 Summer Glitter (Saifudin)
4 Billy Elliot (Lerner)
5 Gunmetal Grey (Kellady)
6 Rich Fortune
7 Lim's Denali (Beasley)
8 Majesty Warrior
Margins and time: Shd, nk, ½, ½, 1¾, 1¾ 2 (1:01.56)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now