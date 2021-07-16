Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Najah (JP van der Merwe) *
2 Samurai Express
3 The Wild Prince (N Zyrul)
4 Hosayliao (J See)
5 Lim's Rhythm (S John)
6 Lim's Moreready (D Beasley)
7 Mighty Vain (CC Wong)
8 Lucky Jinning (M Lerner)
Margins and time: 1¾, 3, ½, shd, 3, hd, 1 (1:00.77)
TRIAL 2
1 Crystal Warrior *
2 Super Dynasty (Wong) *
3 Sun Power (O Chavez) *
4 So Hi Class (L Beuzelin)
5 Sincerely
6 Proof Perfect
7 Minister (K A'Isisuhairi)
8 Ocean Crossing (S Shafrizal)
9 Rambo (Beasley)
10 Lim's Passion
Margins and time: Shd, nk, 2, ns, ns, 1, hd, 14¾, ns (1:00.15)
TRIAL 3
1 Mr Malek (A'Isisuhairi) *
2 Charger (Wong)
3 Tigarous (Merwe)
4 Khao Manee
5 City Gate (I Saifudin)
6 Basilisk (Beasley)
7 Oud Wood (WH Kok)
8 Grand Fighter (J See)
9 Run And Run
Margins and time: 1, 1½, 1, hd, 2½, 4½, 4½, 17¼ (1:00.66)
