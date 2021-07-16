Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jul 16, 2021 12:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Najah (JP van der Merwe) *

2 Samurai Express

3 The Wild Prince (N Zyrul)

4 Hosayliao (J See)

5 Lim's Rhythm (S John)

6 Lim's Moreready (D Beasley)

Hear the Tiger Roar again
Racing

Hear the Tiger Roar again

Related Stories

Ho, ho, ho for Vincent

Look out for Curly Top

Give Sir Michael your support

7 Mighty Vain (CC Wong)

8 Lucky Jinning (M Lerner)

Margins and time: 1¾, 3, ½, shd, 3, hd, 1 (1:00.77)

TRIAL 2

1 Crystal Warrior *

2 Super Dynasty (Wong) *

3 Sun Power (O Chavez) *

4 So Hi Class (L Beuzelin)

5 Sincerely

6 Proof Perfect

7 Minister (K A'Isisuhairi)

8 Ocean Crossing (S Shafrizal)

9 Rambo (Beasley)

10 Lim's Passion

Margins and time: Shd, nk, 2, ns, ns, 1, hd, 14¾, ns (1:00.15)

TRIAL 3

1 Mr Malek (A'Isisuhairi) *

2 Charger (Wong)

3 Tigarous (Merwe)

4 Khao Manee

5 City Gate (I Saifudin)

6 Basilisk (Beasley)

7 Oud Wood (WH Kok)

8 Grand Fighter (J See)

9 Run And Run

Margins and time: 1, 1½, 1, hd, 2½, 4½, 4½, 17¼ (1:00.66)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING