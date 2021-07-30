Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Special Ops (D Beasley)
2 Lord Justice 3 Leggenda (I Saifudin)
4 Ninesixthreethree (K A'Isisuhairi)
5 Despacito (M Lerner)
6 Lim's Moreready
7 Bright Era (JP van der Merwe)
8 Gallant Black 9 Strike For Shining
Margins and time: Nk, 1¾, 2¾, ¾, 1¾, ½, 1¾, 1 (1:00.43)
TRIAL 2
1 David's Sling (O Chavez)
2 Sincerely (S Shafrizal)
3 Beer Garden 4 Salamence (S John)
5 Lim's Lightning (Beasley)
6 Clergyman (Lerner) 7 Big Fortune
8 Lim's Bestbreaker
Margins and time: ½, 1½, ½, ns, 7, 2, 6¼ (1:00.12)
