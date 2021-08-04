Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

TRIAL 1

1 Simlong Beach (CC Wong)

2 Walim (JP van der Merwe)

3 Sunset (R Shafiq)

4 Blue Idol (T Krisna)

5 Ninetysix Warrior (M Zaki)

6 Sunrise (K Hakim)

Margins and time: 3/4, 11/2, 11/4, 1, 2

(1 min 01.89 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Sacred Gift

2 Hamama (Hakim)

3 Dragon Ryker (D Beasley)

4 Bleu Marine (Wong)

5 Jk Formidable (T See)

6 In All His Glory (Shafiq)

7 Marine Vanguard (M Kellady)

8 Anyway (S Shafrizal)

9 Magnifique Bleed (R Lim)

Margins and time: 1/2, 11/4, 23/4, 11/2, 2, 63/4, shd, 1/2 (59.77 sec)