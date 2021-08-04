Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Simlong Beach (CC Wong)
2 Walim (JP van der Merwe)
3 Sunset (R Shafiq)
4 Blue Idol (T Krisna)
5 Ninetysix Warrior (M Zaki)
6 Sunrise (K Hakim)
Margins and time: 3/4, 11/2, 11/4, 1, 2
(1 min 01.89 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Sacred Gift
2 Hamama (Hakim)
3 Dragon Ryker (D Beasley)
4 Bleu Marine (Wong)
5 Jk Formidable (T See)
6 In All His Glory (Shafiq)
7 Marine Vanguard (M Kellady)
8 Anyway (S Shafrizal)
9 Magnifique Bleed (R Lim)
Margins and time: 1/2, 11/4, 23/4, 11/2, 2, 63/4, shd, 1/2 (59.77 sec)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now