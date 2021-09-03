Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Sep 03, 2021 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Konan H (L Beuzelin)

2 Northern Star (TH Koh)

3 Hex Mark (D Beasley)

4 Shylock (O Chavez)

Margins and time: 1/2, nk, 11/2 (1min 01.67sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Minister H (K A'Isisuhairi)

2 The Shadow H (S Shafrizal)

3 Lim's Rhythm H (Chavez)

4 Siam Warrior (M Lerner)

5 Born To Win (Beuzelin)

6 Tax Free (I Saifudin)

7 War Pride (Beasley) 8 Harry Dream

Margins and time: 1, 23/4, 1, 1/2, 1, hd, 3 (59.81)

TRIAL 3

1 Al Meqdam H (Beuzelin)

2 Blitzing H (Chavez)

3 Beyond Compared (Saifudin)

4 Al Green (Lerner)

5 Super Atas (Beasley)

6 One World

7 Bethlehem (CC Wong)

Margins and time: 13/4, 3, 5, 11/4, 1/2, 16 (59.98)

TRIAL 4

1 Tesoro Pirata H (Beuzelin)

2 Magnificent Gold (Lerner)

3 Sir Elton (Chavez)

4 Nate's Champion (Beasley)

5 Travis (JP van der Merwe)

6 One Way Ticket (Saifudin)

7 Kings Shield (N Zyrul)

Margins and time: 1, 1/2, shd, 3/4, 41/2, hd (1:01.48)

