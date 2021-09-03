Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Konan H (L Beuzelin)
2 Northern Star (TH Koh)
3 Hex Mark (D Beasley)
4 Shylock (O Chavez)
Margins and time: 1/2, nk, 11/2 (1min 01.67sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Minister H (K A'Isisuhairi)
2 The Shadow H (S Shafrizal)
3 Lim's Rhythm H (Chavez)
4 Siam Warrior (M Lerner)
5 Born To Win (Beuzelin)
6 Tax Free (I Saifudin)
7 War Pride (Beasley) 8 Harry Dream
Margins and time: 1, 23/4, 1, 1/2, 1, hd, 3 (59.81)
TRIAL 3
1 Al Meqdam H (Beuzelin)
2 Blitzing H (Chavez)
3 Beyond Compared (Saifudin)
4 Al Green (Lerner)
5 Super Atas (Beasley)
6 One World
7 Bethlehem (CC Wong)
Margins and time: 13/4, 3, 5, 11/4, 1/2, 16 (59.98)
TRIAL 4
1 Tesoro Pirata H (Beuzelin)
2 Magnificent Gold (Lerner)
3 Sir Elton (Chavez)
4 Nate's Champion (Beasley)
5 Travis (JP van der Merwe)
6 One Way Ticket (Saifudin)
7 Kings Shield (N Zyrul)
Margins and time: 1, 1/2, shd, 3/4, 41/2, hd (1:01.48)
