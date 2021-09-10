Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Superlative H (T Krisna)
2 Anyway (M Ewe)
3 Helushka (M Zaki)
4 Implement (O Chavez)
5 Flash The Flag (N Zyrul)
6 Supreme Happiness (T Rehaizat)
7 Lim's Unique (D Beasley)
8 Paperback Trooper
Margins and time: 1, 23/4, 1/2, 2, 2, 11/2, shd (1min 01.43sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Nepean H (M Kellady)
2 Minister H (K A'Isisuhairi)
3 Pattaya H (L Beuzelin)
4 Vittoria Perfetta
5 Super Dynasty (F Yusoff)
6 Lim's Lightning (Beasley)
7 Strong N Powerful (S John)
8 Preditor (Zaki)
9 Elite Incredible (Chavez)
Margins and time: Shd, 2, shd, ns, 21/2, 11/4, 11/4, 1/2 (1:00.28)
TRIAL 3
1 Thunder H (R Shafiq)
2 Rocket Ryane H (Krisna)
3 Illustrious H (Chavez)
4 Sabah Star H (A'Isisuhairi)
5 Royal Return (WH Kok)
6 Lord Justice (Zyrul)
7 Lim's Bestbreaker (Beasley)
8 Run And Run
Margins and time: Nk, 1/2, nk, 1/2, 13/4, nk, 6 (1:01.77)
