Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Sep 10, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Superlative H (T Krisna)

2 Anyway (M Ewe)

3 Helushka (M Zaki)

4 Implement (O Chavez)

5 Flash The Flag (N Zyrul)

6 Supreme Happiness (T Rehaizat)

7 Lim's Unique (D Beasley)

8 Paperback Trooper

Margins and time: 1, 23/4, 1/2, 2, 2, 11/2, shd (1min 01.43sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Nepean H (M Kellady)

2 Minister H (K A'Isisuhairi)

3 Pattaya H (L Beuzelin)

4 Vittoria Perfetta

5 Super Dynasty (F Yusoff)

6 Lim's Lightning (Beasley)

7 Strong N Powerful (S John)

8 Preditor (Zaki)

9 Elite Incredible (Chavez)

Margins and time: Shd, 2, shd, ns, 21/2, 11/4, 11/4, 1/2 (1:00.28)

TRIAL 3

1 Thunder H (R Shafiq)

2 Rocket Ryane H (Krisna)

3 Illustrious H (Chavez)

4 Sabah Star H (A'Isisuhairi)

5 Royal Return (WH Kok)

6 Lord Justice (Zyrul)

7 Lim's Bestbreaker (Beasley)

8 Run And Run

Margins and time: Nk, 1/2, nk, 1/2, 13/4, nk, 6 (1:01.77)

