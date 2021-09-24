Racing

Yesterday's Kranji Barrier Trial Results

Sep 24, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 The Executioner H

2 Real Success (S Shafrizal) H

3 King's Command (M Kellady)H

4 Arion Star (R Iskandar)

5 War Pride

6 Lady Sprintbok

7 Lim's Dream (D Beasley)

Margins and time: 21/4, 11/4, 3/4, 1/2, hd, 21/4 (59.80)

TRIAL 2

1 Asaad (Shafrizal) H

2 Lim's Spin (Kellady) H

3 Despacito (M Lerner)

4 Global Kid (L Beuzelin)

5 Lonhro Gold (K A'Isisuhairi)

6 Big Fortune

7 Saturno Spring

8 Lim's Kosciuszko (Beasley)

Margins and time: 21/4, 3/4, 1/2, 1/2, 23/4, 11/4, 273/4 (1:00.34)

TRIAL 3

1 Shanti (Beuzelin) H

2 No Question Asked (A'Isisuhairi)

3 Golden Teak

4 Don De La Vega (V Duric)

5 Lim's Dreamwalker (Kellady)

6 Lim's Bestbreaker (Beasley)

7 Billy Elliot (Lerner)

8 Lim's Force

Margins and time: 3/4, shd, 1, 1, 13/4, 2, 6 (1:01.24)

TRIAL 4

1 City Hall (T Krisna) H

2 Fireworks (Beasley) H

3 Diamond Mine (WH Kok)

4 Fight To Victory (TH Koh)

5 Victory Joy (A'Isisuhairi)

6 King Pin (Lerner)

7 Lucky Jincheng (M Zaki)

8 Brother Mak Mak (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: 11/4, 11/2, 1, 1/2, 1, 1/2, 1/2 (1:00.80)

