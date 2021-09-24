Yesterday's Kranji Barrier Trial Results
TRIAL 1
1 The Executioner H
2 Real Success (S Shafrizal) H
3 King's Command (M Kellady)H
4 Arion Star (R Iskandar)
5 War Pride
6 Lady Sprintbok
7 Lim's Dream (D Beasley)
Margins and time: 21/4, 11/4, 3/4, 1/2, hd, 21/4 (59.80)
TRIAL 2
1 Asaad (Shafrizal) H
2 Lim's Spin (Kellady) H
3 Despacito (M Lerner)
4 Global Kid (L Beuzelin)
5 Lonhro Gold (K A'Isisuhairi)
6 Big Fortune
7 Saturno Spring
8 Lim's Kosciuszko (Beasley)
Margins and time: 21/4, 3/4, 1/2, 1/2, 23/4, 11/4, 273/4 (1:00.34)
TRIAL 3
1 Shanti (Beuzelin) H
2 No Question Asked (A'Isisuhairi)
3 Golden Teak
4 Don De La Vega (V Duric)
5 Lim's Dreamwalker (Kellady)
6 Lim's Bestbreaker (Beasley)
7 Billy Elliot (Lerner)
8 Lim's Force
Margins and time: 3/4, shd, 1, 1, 13/4, 2, 6 (1:01.24)
TRIAL 4
1 City Hall (T Krisna) H
2 Fireworks (Beasley) H
3 Diamond Mine (WH Kok)
4 Fight To Victory (TH Koh)
5 Victory Joy (A'Isisuhairi)
6 King Pin (Lerner)
7 Lucky Jincheng (M Zaki)
8 Brother Mak Mak (I Saifudin)
Margins and time: 11/4, 11/2, 1, 1/2, 1, 1/2, 1/2 (1:00.80)
