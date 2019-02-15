Yesterday's Kranji barrier trials
TRIAL 1 (ORT/PRACTICE)
1 Hardcore (M Rodd) *
2 Scooter (T Rehaizat)
3 Stay The Course (J Powell)
4 Forever Good (M Ewe)
5 Mr Alfonso (D Moor) ORT
6 Flash The Flag (Z Zuriman)
7 Nova Factor (B Thompson) ORT
Margins and time: 4, ½, 2¾, 4, shd, 8¾, 1½ (1min 01.49sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)
1 River Superstar (Rodd) *
2 Yulong Jazz (I Amirul) newcomer *
3 Super Tickets, newcomer *
4 Siam Blue Vanda (G Boss) 1,000m/vet
5 Our Dynamite (V Duric) newcomer
6 Dragonite (N Zyrul) 1,000m/blinkers
7 Peisha Gain (F Yusoff) newcomer
Margins and time: ¾, nk, 2½, 4¼,½, 3½ (1:02.78)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Yulong Green (T Krisna)*
2 Kratos (I Saifudin) *
3 Top Knight (Duric)
4 Debt Collector (Rodd) *
5 Lim's Lightning (T See)
6 Arc Triumph (Thompson)
7 Friendship
8 Man Of Mystery (R Zawari)
9 Southern Spur (M Nizar)
Margins and time: Shd, 2, 2¾, ns, ns, 1, ns, 12¾ (1:01.29)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Tales Of Summer (Rodd) *
2 Star Emperor (S John) *
3 Trapio (Duric) *
4 Per Inpower (I Azhar)
5 Yulong Dream (WS Chan)
6 Meet And Greet (Saifudin)
7 Silver Joy (TH Koh)
8 Silver Way (Zyrul)
9 Lim's Mighty
Margins and time: Nk, ¾, 1¾, 1, 1¾, ns, 2¼, 8 (1:02.12)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Pacific Mystical *
2 Shangani (JP Merve)
3 Millennium's Rule (Amirul)
4 Sun Fei (N Hanafi)
5 My Friends (S Noh)
6 Zahrat Jumeirah (Moor)
7 Rise (Saifudin)
Margins and time: 1, 1, 1¼, hd, 2¼, 8¾ (1:02.84)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Royal Pavilion (Powell) *
2 Mings Man (Zyrul) *
3 Street Blade (Thompson) *
4 Perfect Commando (See)
5 River Happiness (Merve)
6 Walters Bay (Azhar)
7 Present (Moor)
8 Pioneer Step (Rodd)
9 Pacific Ocean (Saifudin)
Margins and time: Hd, ns, 2¾, 1½, ns, hd, 2¾, 1¾ (1:03.16)
