Yesterday's Kranji barrier trials

Feb 15, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT/PRACTICE)

1 Hardcore (M Rodd) *

2 Scooter (T Rehaizat)

3 Stay The Course (J Powell)

4 Forever Good (M Ewe)

5 Mr Alfonso (D Moor) ORT

6 Flash The Flag (Z Zuriman)

Wonderful pair worth backing

7 Nova Factor (B Thompson) ORT

Margins and time: 4, ½, 2¾, 4, shd, 8¾, 1½ (1min 01.49sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)

1 River Superstar (Rodd) *

2 Yulong Jazz (I Amirul) newcomer *

3 Super Tickets, newcomer *

4 Siam Blue Vanda (G Boss) 1,000m/vet

5 Our Dynamite (V Duric) newcomer

6 Dragonite (N Zyrul) 1,000m/blinkers

7 Peisha Gain (F Yusoff) newcomer

Margins and time: ¾, nk, 2½, 4¼,½, 3½ (1:02.78)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Yulong Green (T Krisna)*

2 Kratos (I Saifudin) *

3 Top Knight (Duric)

4 Debt Collector (Rodd) *

5 Lim's Lightning (T See)

6 Arc Triumph (Thompson)

7 Friendship

8 Man Of Mystery (R Zawari)

9 Southern Spur (M Nizar)

Margins and time: Shd, 2, 2¾, ns, ns, 1, ns, 12¾ (1:01.29)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Tales Of Summer (Rodd) *

2 Star Emperor (S John) *

3 Trapio (Duric) *

4 Per Inpower (I Azhar)

5 Yulong Dream (WS Chan)

6 Meet And Greet (Saifudin)

7 Silver Joy (TH Koh)

8 Silver Way (Zyrul)

9 Lim's Mighty

Margins and time: Nk, ¾, 1¾, 1, 1¾, ns, 2¼, 8 (1:02.12)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Pacific Mystical *

2 Shangani (JP Merve)

3 Millennium's Rule (Amirul)

4 Sun Fei (N Hanafi)

5 My Friends (S Noh)

6 Zahrat Jumeirah (Moor)

7 Rise (Saifudin)

Margins and time: 1, 1, 1¼, hd, 2¼, 8¾ (1:02.84)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Royal Pavilion (Powell) *

2 Mings Man (Zyrul) *

3 Street Blade (Thompson) *

4 Perfect Commando (See)

5 River Happiness (Merve)

6 Walters Bay (Azhar)

7 Present (Moor)

8 Pioneer Step (Rodd)

9 Pacific Ocean (Saifudin)

Margins and time: Hd, ns, 2¾, 1½, ns, hd, 2¾, 1¾ (1:03.16)

