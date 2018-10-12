Yesterday's Kranji barrier trials results
TRIAL 1 (ORT & PRACTICE)
1 Red Bird (M Rodd) *
2 Evil Roadster (B Woodworth) *
3 Gyarados
4 Lim's Mystery (T See) ORT
5 Speedy Rose (A Collett)
6 Ocean Cruising (K A'Isisuhairi) ORT
7 Gratus
Margins and time: 1¾, 1, nk, ¾, 5¾, 2¾ (1min 02.20sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST)
1 Hero King (G Boss) blinkers-pacifiers *
2 Qilin Top Form (R Curatolo) blinkers
3 Lim's Sphere (See) starting stall
4 Dragon High (O Placais) 1,000m/vet
5 Paragon Star (Woodworth) 1,000m/blinkers
6 Lim's Keyway (CS Chin) 1,000m/blinkers
Margins and time: 3¼, 9¾, 9½, 1½, 8¾ (1:02.14)
TRIAL 3 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Wild Bee (C Grylls) *
2 Solo Sun (Collett)
3 Heng Kingdom (I Amirul)
4 Lim's Mighty
5 Glasgow (R Firdhaus) newcomer
6 Justice First (T Rehaizat) 1,000m/blinkers
Margins and time: 2, ½, ns, ½, nk (1:02.16)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Faaltless (M Kellady) *
2 Debt Collector (Rodd) *
3 Countofmontecristo (V Duric)
4 Circuit Land (R Iskandar)
5 Saraab (S Shafrizal)
6 Paparazzi (J Powell)
7 Raise No Doubt (Chin)
Margins and time: 3¼, ns, 1¾, 6¼, shd, 7½ (59.64sec)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Bold Thruster (Powell) *
2 Tannhauser (Duric) *
3 Mr Clint (A'Isisuhairi) *
4 Tales Of Summer (Rodd)
5 Meet And Greet
6 Elise (Woodworth)
7 Deimos (I Saifudin)
8 Black Jade (Placais)
Margins and time: 3, hd, 3½, 3½, 1¾, 4¾, 1½ (1:00.28)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Nationality (Iskandar) *
2 Eye Guy (Duric) *
3 Made In China (Placais)
4Sun Princeps (Rehaizat)
5 Viola Da Terra (Collett)
6 Stock Broker (Shafrizal)
7 Dragon Duke (Woodworth)
8 Siam Blue Vanda (Boss)
Margins and time: 1½, 3¾, 2¼, 3, 2½, 1¼, hd (59.86sec)
TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)
1 Hero I Am (Kellady)
2 Lim's Pershing (See)
3 Larry (Duric)
4 Mr Hopkins (Placais)
5 Congratu (Collett)
6 Hallelujah (Saifudin)
7 Invincible Ryker (Woodworth)
Margins and time: Hd, 2¼, 1½, hd, ¾, ns (1:02.01)
TRIAL 8 (PRACTICE)
1 I'm Incredible (Powell) *
2 Gros Piton (Placais)
3 Walters Bay (Curatolo)
4 Mongolian Chief (Z Zuriman)
5 Classic (Collett)
6 Big Regards (F Yusoff)
Margins and time: 4¼, shd, 2½, ½, 17¾ (1:02.28)
