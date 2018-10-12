Yesterday's Kranji barrier trials results

E-mail this article

TRIAL 1 (ORT & PRACTICE)

1 Red Bird (M Rodd) *

2 Evil Roadster (B Woodworth) *

3 Gyarados

4 Lim's Mystery (T See) ORT

5 Speedy Rose (A Collett)

6 Ocean Cruising (K A'Isisuhairi) ORT

7 Gratus

Margins and time: 1¾, 1, nk, ¾, 5¾, 2¾ (1min 02.20sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Hero King (G Boss) blinkers-pacifiers *

2 Qilin Top Form (R Curatolo) blinkers

3 Lim's Sphere (See) starting stall

4 Dragon High (O Placais) 1,000m/vet

5 Paragon Star (Woodworth) 1,000m/blinkers

6 Lim's Keyway (CS Chin) 1,000m/blinkers

Margins and time: 3¼, 9¾, 9½, 1½, 8¾ (1:02.14)

TRIAL 3 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Wild Bee (C Grylls) *

2 Solo Sun (Collett)

3 Heng Kingdom (I Amirul)

4 Lim's Mighty

5 Glasgow (R Firdhaus) newcomer

6 Justice First (T Rehaizat) 1,000m/blinkers

Margins and time: 2, ½, ns, ½, nk (1:02.16)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Faaltless (M Kellady) *

2 Debt Collector (Rodd) *

3 Countofmontecristo (V Duric)

4 Circuit Land (R Iskandar)

5 Saraab (S Shafrizal)

6 Paparazzi (J Powell)

7 Raise No Doubt (Chin)

Margins and time: 3¼, ns, 1¾, 6¼, shd, 7½ (59.64sec)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Bold Thruster (Powell) *

2 Tannhauser (Duric) *

3 Mr Clint (A'Isisuhairi) *

4 Tales Of Summer (Rodd)

5 Meet And Greet

6 Elise (Woodworth)

7 Deimos (I Saifudin)

8 Black Jade (Placais)

Margins and time: 3, hd, 3½, 3½, 1¾, 4¾, 1½ (1:00.28)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Nationality (Iskandar) *

2 Eye Guy (Duric) *

3 Made In China (Placais)

4Sun Princeps (Rehaizat)

5 Viola Da Terra (Collett)

6 Stock Broker (Shafrizal)

7 Dragon Duke (Woodworth)

8 Siam Blue Vanda (Boss)

Margins and time: 1½, 3¾, 2¼, 3, 2½, 1¼, hd (59.86sec)

TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)

1 Hero I Am (Kellady)

2 Lim's Pershing (See)

3 Larry (Duric)

4 Mr Hopkins (Placais)

5 Congratu (Collett)

6 Hallelujah (Saifudin)

7 Invincible Ryker (Woodworth)

Margins and time: Hd, 2¼, 1½, hd, ¾, ns (1:02.01)

TRIAL 8 (PRACTICE)

1 I'm Incredible (Powell) *

2 Gros Piton (Placais)

3 Walters Bay (Curatolo)

4 Mongolian Chief (Z Zuriman)

5 Classic (Collett)

6 Big Regards (F Yusoff)

Margins and time: 4¼, shd, 2½, ½, 17¾ (1:02.28)