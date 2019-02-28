Racing

Yesterday's Kranji gallops

Feb 28, 2019 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Evil Speedo 39.3. Present * (D Moor) 39.8. Agni (S John) 38.2. My Win (John) 40.4. Cassis Oolong 38.9.

RACE 2: Morpheus (TH Koh) 40.5. Fireworks 38.6. Mr Fat Kiddy * 37.8.

RACE 3: Dash (Koh) 43.4. Gloria Eclipse * 38.1. My Gold * 39.1. Mon Energy * 39.2. Storm Trooper (John) 35.2.

RACE 4: Ka Chance * 35.2. Stardice 40.5. Standout 36.4. Another Show (Moor) 37.1.

RACE 5: Cash Is King * 35. Dragon High 38.6. Overcoming * (Moor) 39.1. Super Tycoon fast in the straight. Alamosa Express (S Noh) 34.6. Cloudburst (B Thompson) 37.1.

RACE 6: Gold Company * 38.4. Iron Fist (John) 38.9. Land Below D Wind 39.3.

Elite Power (No. 1) fending off Kranji’s equine giant Jomo last start on Feb 6.
Walker's trio catch the eye

RACE 7: Elite Power * (Noh) 35.6. Mokastar fast in the straight. Caorunn (J Powell) 37.4. Enchanted Mister 36.9.

RACE 8: Lim's Ripple * 42.9. Athletica * (Powell) 37.1. Atlantic Fox (MM Firdaus) 37.4. Lim's Rhythm 34.2. Sacred Don * (John) 34.2. Centenary Diamond * (M Rodd) 37.9. Magnifident Gold (Rodd) 38.4. O'Reilly Dancer (M Kellady) 37.2. Gratus * 38.8.

RACE 9: Nova Vocal * 38.9. Sacred Rebel (R Zawari) 35.6. Effortless (Kellady) 37.4. Super Denman 35.9.

