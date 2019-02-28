Yesterday's Kranji gallops
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
RACE 1: Evil Speedo 39.3. Present * (D Moor) 39.8. Agni (S John) 38.2. My Win (John) 40.4. Cassis Oolong 38.9.
RACE 2: Morpheus (TH Koh) 40.5. Fireworks 38.6. Mr Fat Kiddy * 37.8.
RACE 3: Dash (Koh) 43.4. Gloria Eclipse * 38.1. My Gold * 39.1. Mon Energy * 39.2. Storm Trooper (John) 35.2.
RACE 4: Ka Chance * 35.2. Stardice 40.5. Standout 36.4. Another Show (Moor) 37.1.
RACE 5: Cash Is King * 35. Dragon High 38.6. Overcoming * (Moor) 39.1. Super Tycoon fast in the straight. Alamosa Express (S Noh) 34.6. Cloudburst (B Thompson) 37.1.
RACE 6: Gold Company * 38.4. Iron Fist (John) 38.9. Land Below D Wind 39.3.
RACE 7: Elite Power * (Noh) 35.6. Mokastar fast in the straight. Caorunn (J Powell) 37.4. Enchanted Mister 36.9.
RACE 8: Lim's Ripple * 42.9. Athletica * (Powell) 37.1. Atlantic Fox (MM Firdaus) 37.4. Lim's Rhythm 34.2. Sacred Don * (John) 34.2. Centenary Diamond * (M Rodd) 37.9. Magnifident Gold (Rodd) 38.4. O'Reilly Dancer (M Kellady) 37.2. Gratus * 38.8.
RACE 9: Nova Vocal * 38.9. Sacred Rebel (R Zawari) 35.6. Effortless (Kellady) 37.4. Super Denman 35.9.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now