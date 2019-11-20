Yesterday's Kranji gallops
CLASS 3 - 1,200M
Magic Wand (CC Wong) 44.6. Special King 38.5. Super Fortune (S John) 38.1. Groenewegen 45.2. Mr Hooper * (D Moor) 42.9. Sun Dream 39.9.
Monday: Wecando * (I Amirul) 38.7. Federation * (R Zawari) 35.6. Kiss Your Song * (M Kellady) 37.7. Groenewegen 38.4. Centenary Diamond * 37.6.
CLASS 4 -1,600M
Galileo's Approach (Kellady) 45. Spirit Of Big Bang * 43.2. Sun General * (V Duric) 38.6. Auspicious Day canter/pace work.
Monday: Yaya Papaya (Z Zuriman 37.2. Blitz Power * (N Zyrul) 38.8. Auspicious Day 36.7. Runminderbinderrun (Duric) 45.2. Dreamer Legend (Zyrul) 40.1.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M
Basilisk * 37.1. Silver Joy (Zyrul) 38.7.
Monday: Murrayfield * 36.3. On Line * 37.4. Galaxy Star * 37.1. Leatherhead * (B Thompson) 36.1. Amazing Choice 35.6. Gold Crown 39.1.
CLASS 4(2) - 1,400M
Boy Next Door * 39.6. Quadcopter * (Wong) 39.6. Implement 44.8. Life Is Gamble 37.3. Gentlemen Agreement * (Thompson) 36.7.
Monday: So Hi Class * (S Shafrizal) 37.2. Billy Britain (Amirul) 37.6. Don De La Vega 37.5. St Alwyn * (Duric) 40.6.
CLASS 4(3) - 1,400M
Siam Warrior * (Thompson) 43.5. Big Hearted * 44.8. My Friends 34.7. Tingle Marc (CK Ng) canter/40.2.
Monday: Lincoln Moonlight (Kellady) 37.1. Clarton Palace 38.1. Bencoolen (Amirul) 38.2. Bear Witness * (Amirul) 37.5.
CLASS 5 - 1,600M
Gold Faith 39.5. Diamond Mine * (J Powell) 40.1. Yulong Dream * 34.6. Eastern Victory canter/43.2.
MONDAY: Lim's Travel * (Thompson) 37.7. Montoya 38.6. Pacific Ocean (Zuriman) 36.7.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M POLYTRACK
Reign 40.2. Super Win (M Rodd) 39..7. Money King canter/40.2. Silent Boss (S Noh) pace work.
Monday: Kubera's Chief (Zuriman) 39.8.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M POLYTRACK
Moon Charm 37.1. Assassin (J See) 38.2. Tavito canter/pace work. Rich Fortune (John) 39.9.
Monday: Clarton Star 38.1. Always There 38.8.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M
Sun Order * (Powell) 39.8. From The Navy * (Kellady) 36.7. Rocket Winner (M Nizar) 39.3.
Monday: Afalonhro * (Zawari) 34.4. Cavalla Court * (Duric) 36.8. Hwasong * (Thompson) 39.6. Trafalgar (Duric) 37.6.
