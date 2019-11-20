Racing

Yesterday's Kranji gallops

Nov 20, 2019 12:00 am

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Magic Wand (CC Wong) 44.6. Special King 38.5. Super Fortune (S John) 38.1. Groenewegen 45.2. Mr Hooper * (D Moor) 42.9. Sun Dream 39.9.

Monday: Wecando * (I Amirul) 38.7. Federation * (R Zawari) 35.6. Kiss Your Song * (M Kellady) 37.7. Groenewegen 38.4. Centenary Diamond * 37.6.

CLASS 4 -1,600M

Galileo's Approach (Kellady) 45. Spirit Of Big Bang * 43.2. Sun General * (V Duric) 38.6. Auspicious Day canter/pace work.

Monday: Yaya Papaya (Z Zuriman 37.2. Blitz Power * (N Zyrul) 38.8. Auspicious Day 36.7. Runminderbinderrun (Duric) 45.2. Dreamer Legend (Zyrul) 40.1.

Racing

Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Related Stories

Basilisk works with gusto

Thompson to say adieu next month

August Leaves suited to 1,600m trip in opening race

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M

Basilisk * 37.1. Silver Joy (Zyrul) 38.7.

Monday: Murrayfield * 36.3. On Line * 37.4. Galaxy Star * 37.1. Leatherhead * (B Thompson) 36.1. Amazing Choice 35.6. Gold Crown 39.1.

CLASS 4(2) - 1,400M

Boy Next Door * 39.6. Quadcopter * (Wong) 39.6. Implement 44.8. Life Is Gamble 37.3. Gentlemen Agreement * (Thompson) 36.7.

Monday: So Hi Class * (S Shafrizal) 37.2. Billy Britain (Amirul) 37.6. Don De La Vega 37.5. St Alwyn * (Duric) 40.6.

CLASS 4(3) - 1,400M

Siam Warrior * (Thompson) 43.5. Big Hearted * 44.8. My Friends 34.7. Tingle Marc (CK Ng) canter/40.2.

Monday: Lincoln Moonlight (Kellady) 37.1. Clarton Palace 38.1. Bencoolen (Amirul) 38.2. Bear Witness * (Amirul) 37.5.

CLASS 5 - 1,600M

Gold Faith 39.5. Diamond Mine * (J Powell) 40.1. Yulong Dream * 34.6. Eastern Victory canter/43.2.

MONDAY: Lim's Travel * (Thompson) 37.7. Montoya 38.6. Pacific Ocean (Zuriman) 36.7.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M POLYTRACK

Reign 40.2. Super Win (M Rodd) 39..7. Money King canter/40.2. Silent Boss (S Noh) pace work.

Monday: Kubera's Chief (Zuriman) 39.8.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M POLYTRACK

Moon Charm 37.1. Assassin (J See) 38.2. Tavito canter/pace work. Rich Fortune (John) 39.9.

Monday: Clarton Star 38.1. Always There 38.8.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

Sun Order * (Powell) 39.8. From The Navy * (Kellady) 36.7. Rocket Winner (M Nizar) 39.3.

Monday: Afalonhro * (Zawari) 34.4. Cavalla Court * (Duric) 36.8. Hwasong * (Thompson) 39.6. Trafalgar (Duric) 37.6.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING