Yesterday's Kranji gallops

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

TRAINER SHANE BAERTSCHIGER

Charming Diamond barrier/37.1, Effortless 39.6 *, Global Kid 39.6, Hotshots Slam (M Kellady) 40.1 *, Longhu 40.1, Master Sommelier barrier/37.1, Rise Of Empire 39.7 *, Rule The World (Kellady) 39.7.

TRAINER CLIFF BROWN

Centenary Diamond 39.4 *.

TRAINER MICHAEL CLEMENTS

Bushido 43.1, Countofmontecristo 37.3 *, Drone galloped, Imperium 37.7 *, Implement 40.2 *, Magmum Force 41.4, Quarter Back 44.8, Royal Pavilion 38.1 *, Shantik 38.1, Shepherd's Hymn 37.9, Silent Partner 37.1, So Hi Class 37.9 *, Spirit Of Big Bang 37.7 *.

TRAINER TIM FITZSIMMONS

Black Taipan 39.5.

TRAINER JASON LIM

SG Talent 41.2.

TRAINER JASON ONG

Billy Mojo 37.1, Classified 37.1, Fight My Way 40.9, Holy Grail 38.8, Majulah 40.9.

TRAINER JEROME TAN

Anpanman 37.5, Big Star (M Lerner)37, Dreamweaver 38.1, Raging Brave 37.

TRAINER DAVID KOK

Win Win 45.3.

TRAINER CT KUAH

Forever Young pace work.

TRAINER RICARDO LE GRANGE

Leatherhead 35.4 *, Majestic Empress 40.5 *, Mighty Emperor 37.5, Phaxe 40.6. Pimdus 39.6 *, Restrained (Lerner) 37.5 *, Water Rocket (T Krisna) 37.5 *, Zoffspeed (Krisna) 37.5.

TRAINER DANIEL MEAGHER

Artemisia Of Caria pace work, Diamonds 45.4, Kakadu pace work, Lim's Dashing pace work, Lim's Unique pace work Wonderful Knight pace work.

TRAINER ZL MOK

Another Show 41.1.

TRAINER JOHN O'HARA

Coloniel Star 43.4, Horse King 41.7, JK Formidable 37.1 *, Tax Free 37.3 *.

TRAINER SAIMEE JUMAAT

My Genesis 44.1, Smiling Proud 42.4.

TRAINER MARK WALKER

Amazing Choice 40.2, Augustus 35.7, Barbeque 35.2, Black Quail 37.8, Broadway Success 40.6, Clarton Palace 40.8, Elite Remarkable 40.1, Libran Son (CK Ng) 39.8, Lim's Rhythm 40.8, Luck Mak Mak 37.5, Prince Pegasus 40.6 *, Sacred Don 40.6, Sacred Gift 38.9 *, Sacred Judgement 38.1 *, Sportscaster 36.1, Time Lord 39.7 *.