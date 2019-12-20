Yesterday's Kranji gallops

E-mail this article

TRAINER SHANE BAERTSCHIGER

Gentlemen Agreement (M Kellady) 41.6 *.

TRAINER CLIFF BROWN

Baffert 39.5 *, Don De La Vega 39.3, Gold Reward 40.4, Hardcore 39.7 *, In All His Glory 38.1.

TRAINER STEVEN BURRIDGE

Autumn Assault 36.1 *, Ironclad (T Rehaizat) barrier/37.1, Lim's Ripple 45.8, Mach 45.4.

TRAINER MICHAEL CLEMENTS

Buuraq 37.1 *, Cadet 37.7, Gingerella 36.1 *, I Am Beautiful 37.5 *, Iron Ruler 37.5 *, On Line 37.1 *, Pattaya 37.1, Real Success galloped, Saturday37.5 *, Siam Blue Vanda 44.3 *, Trapio 37.4.

TRAINER TIM FITZSIMMONS

Elite Conquest 42.3, Thunder 39.9.

TRAINER LEE FREEDMAN

Amore Amore (M Nizar) barrier/36.7, Sun King (Kellady) barrier/pace work.

TRAINER JASON ONG

Zahir 36.2, Absolute Miracle 38.8 *,Simba 38.7 *, Kiwi Kid (M Lerner) barrier/42.3, The Wild Bunch (Kellady) barrier/36.7, War Pride 36.1.

TRAINER JEROME TAN

Boom Almighty (Lerner) 40.1 *, Elite Beast 37.1.

TRAINER KS TAN

Performante canter/38.4, Tavito canter/38.4.

TRAINER RICARDO LE GRANGE

Ace Harbour 44.5, Churchill pace work, Codigos 42.5 *, Gold Prize 41.7, Sweet Angeline pace work, Yulong Green(T Krisna) 38.8.

TRAINER DONNA LOGAN

Ko Olina barrier/37.2.

TRAINER ZL MOK

My Everest barrier/37.2.

TRAINER JAMES PETERS

Command & Control 40.8, Fountain Of Fame 44.1, Overcoming 40.2, Skywalk 41.6 *, Street Party (Lerner) 37.8, Washington (Lerner) 41.1.

TRAINER HIDEYUKI TAKAOKA

Jupiter Dragon (Lerner) 37.1 *, Poroshiri 37.1.