Yesterday's Kranji gallops

TRAINER SHANE BAERTSCHIGER
Gentlemen Agreement (M Kellady) 41.6 *.
TRAINER CLIFF BROWN
Baffert 39.5 *, Don De La Vega 39.3, Gold Reward 40.4, Hardcore 39.7 *, In All His Glory 38.1.
TRAINER STEVEN BURRIDGE
Autumn Assault 36.1 *, Ironclad (T Rehaizat) barrier/37.1, Lim's Ripple 45.8, Mach 45.4.
TRAINER MICHAEL CLEMENTS
Buuraq 37.1 *, Cadet 37.7, Gingerella 36.1 *, I Am Beautiful 37.5 *, Iron Ruler 37.5 *, On Line 37.1 *, Pattaya 37.1, Real Success galloped, Saturday37.5 *, Siam Blue Vanda 44.3 *, Trapio 37.4.
TRAINER TIM FITZSIMMONS
Elite Conquest 42.3, Thunder 39.9.
TRAINER LEE FREEDMAN
Amore Amore (M Nizar) barrier/36.7, Sun King (Kellady) barrier/pace work.
TRAINER JASON ONG
Zahir 36.2, Absolute Miracle 38.8 *,Simba 38.7 *, Kiwi Kid (M Lerner) barrier/42.3, The Wild Bunch (Kellady) barrier/36.7, War Pride 36.1.
TRAINER JEROME TAN
Boom Almighty (Lerner) 40.1 *, Elite Beast 37.1.
TRAINER KS TAN
Performante canter/38.4, Tavito canter/38.4.
TRAINER RICARDO LE GRANGE
Ace Harbour 44.5, Churchill pace work, Codigos 42.5 *, Gold Prize 41.7, Sweet Angeline pace work, Yulong Green(T Krisna) 38.8.
TRAINER DONNA LOGAN
Ko Olina barrier/37.2.
TRAINER ZL MOK
My Everest barrier/37.2.
TRAINER JAMES PETERS
Command & Control 40.8, Fountain Of Fame 44.1, Overcoming 40.2, Skywalk 41.6 *, Street Party (Lerner) 37.8, Washington (Lerner) 41.1.
TRAINER HIDEYUKI TAKAOKA
Jupiter Dragon (Lerner) 37.1 *, Poroshiri 37.1.
