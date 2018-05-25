Yesterday's Kranji gallops

Of the seven of tomorrow's runners that made time at Kranji yesterday morning, six of them were from trainer Ricardo Le Grange's yard, with the other from James Peters barn.

Le Grange sent two of his Lion City Cup candidates to clear the wind and last-start winner Rafaello was clearly the better of the two. Three of his Singapore Guineas runners made time and Eagle Eye and Tesoro Priva were quite impressive.

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING AT KRANJI TOMORROW

RACE 1: Good Catch * (T Krisna) 45.3.

RACE 7 (Group 1 Lion City Cup): Mr Fantastic (B Vorster) 43.9. Rafaello * (N Juglall) 42.1.

RACE 8 (Group 1 Singapore Guineas): Nova Vocal * (C Grylls) 42.1. Eagle Eye * (D Moor) 38.4. Tesoro Privado * (Juglall) 44.1. Captain Jamie (Vorster) 42.4.