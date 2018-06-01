Yesterday's Kranji gallops

Six-time winner Faithfully (right, No. 3) has been thoroughly drilled for his comeback in Race 5 on Sunday.

The Michael Clements-trained seven-year-old, who has not raced since finishing second on Oct 29 last year, did a two-round workout yesterday morning, clocking 43sec for the final 600m in each lap.

GALLOPS BY KRANJI RUNNERS

RACE 8 (TONIGHT): Sattar 40.8.

RACE 3 SUNDAY): My Big Boss (D Moor) 41.8.

RACE 4 (SUNDAY): Moon Charm 45.5.

RACE 5 (SUNDAY): Faithfully 43/43.

RACE 6 (SUNDAY): Cool Cat 45.3.