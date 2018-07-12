Racing

Yesterday's Kranji gallops

Jul 12, 2018 12:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

Race For Fame * 43.6. Zulu Warrior pace work. Whizzy Waltzzy (J Powell) 39.1. Bounceback Ability (M Zaki) 36. Why Ports 38.3.

RACE 2

Gros Piton (D Moor) 39.4. Blitz Power (N Zyrul) 41.8. Axel (A Collett) 38.3. Bold Thruster * (J Powell) 44.6.

RACE 3

Bringer Of War * (V Duric) 36. Swedish Memories * (M Rodd) 36.5. She's The One (I Saifudin) pace work. Gain Eclipse * (K A'Isisuhairi) 42.8. Oliver (Powell) 38.3.

RACE 4

Lucky Hada (Moor) 39.8. On Parade (Powell) 38.8. Bejewelled * (Duric) 38.6. My Genesis 41.1. Fame Star * (Placais) 42.5. Sothistheone 39.4.

RACE 5

Heartlight * (N Hanafi) 35.2. The Odds * (Rodd) 37.8. Verizon 45.3. Chariots Of Fire 37.9.

RACE 6

Sahaba * (Rodd) 36.8. First Light * (MM Firdaus) 36.1. Kevin Eleven (AK Lim) 36.9. Masurao 36. Brilliant One (I Amirul) 39.8. Super Dan 36.4.

Elite Invincible (No. 3) staving off Kingsman (No. 4) and Jupiter Gold (No. 2) in the $1 million Group 1 Giovanni Racing Charity Bowl, second leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge - over 1,600m at Kranji on June 24.
RACE 7

Lucky Tiger * (Rodd) 39.2. Plato * (Collett) canter/37. Northern Knight (Firdaus) 37.2. Mings Man (Moor) 38.3. Amazing Man 39.8. Murdoch 39.3.

RACE 8

Elite Invincible * (Duric) 36.6. Kingsman * (C Grylls) 36.6. Lim's Regard * (R Curatolo) 35.2. Mr Exchequer (Kellady) 38.3. Nepean (Kellady) 38.2. Yulong Honor (Vorster) 41. Aotearoa * (Moor) 36.4. Gold City * 36.5. Jupiter Gold * (Placais) gallop on turf.

RACE 9

Spanish Bay 44.3. Curvature * (Grylls) 36.5. Solaris Spectrum 38.9. Kirks Ryker * (T Krisna) 41. Certainly * 37.2.

RACE 10

Lim's Archer * (Rodd) 37.9. Makanani * (O Placais) 38.4. Captain Jamie * (Juglall) canter/37.2. Supernova (Zyrul) 41.2. Sacred Empire * (Grylls) 38.6. New Sensation (Kellady) 44.5. Zac Ace (Juglall) 37.8.

RACE 11

Ancient Warrior (Duric) 41.3. Queen Roulette pace work. Dutrow * (Powell) 38.3. Cambridge * 37.8. Black Jade 39.8. Terms Of Reference * (Vorster) 37.3. Rusty Brown 40.2. Enchanted Mister (Moor) 40.4.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 1: Morales * (WH Kok) 40.4.

RACE 4: Bengal Lancer * 40.1.

RACE 5: Ace Harbour * (N Juglall) 41.2.

RACE 6: Pennywise * (Juglall) 44.3.

My Big Boss 41.4.

RACE 7: Ma You Cai pace work.

