Yesterday's Kranji gallops

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

Race For Fame * 43.6. Zulu Warrior pace work. Whizzy Waltzzy (J Powell) 39.1. Bounceback Ability (M Zaki) 36. Why Ports 38.3.

RACE 2

Gros Piton (D Moor) 39.4. Blitz Power (N Zyrul) 41.8. Axel (A Collett) 38.3. Bold Thruster * (J Powell) 44.6.

RACE 3

Bringer Of War * (V Duric) 36. Swedish Memories * (M Rodd) 36.5. She's The One (I Saifudin) pace work. Gain Eclipse * (K A'Isisuhairi) 42.8. Oliver (Powell) 38.3.

RACE 4

Lucky Hada (Moor) 39.8. On Parade (Powell) 38.8. Bejewelled * (Duric) 38.6. My Genesis 41.1. Fame Star * (Placais) 42.5. Sothistheone 39.4.

RACE 5

Heartlight * (N Hanafi) 35.2. The Odds * (Rodd) 37.8. Verizon 45.3. Chariots Of Fire 37.9.

RACE 6

Sahaba * (Rodd) 36.8. First Light * (MM Firdaus) 36.1. Kevin Eleven (AK Lim) 36.9. Masurao 36. Brilliant One (I Amirul) 39.8. Super Dan 36.4.

RACE 7

Lucky Tiger * (Rodd) 39.2. Plato * (Collett) canter/37. Northern Knight (Firdaus) 37.2. Mings Man (Moor) 38.3. Amazing Man 39.8. Murdoch 39.3.

RACE 8

Elite Invincible * (Duric) 36.6. Kingsman * (C Grylls) 36.6. Lim's Regard * (R Curatolo) 35.2. Mr Exchequer (Kellady) 38.3. Nepean (Kellady) 38.2. Yulong Honor (Vorster) 41. Aotearoa * (Moor) 36.4. Gold City * 36.5. Jupiter Gold * (Placais) gallop on turf.

RACE 9

Spanish Bay 44.3. Curvature * (Grylls) 36.5. Solaris Spectrum 38.9. Kirks Ryker * (T Krisna) 41. Certainly * 37.2.

RACE 10

Lim's Archer * (Rodd) 37.9. Makanani * (O Placais) 38.4. Captain Jamie * (Juglall) canter/37.2. Supernova (Zyrul) 41.2. Sacred Empire * (Grylls) 38.6. New Sensation (Kellady) 44.5. Zac Ace (Juglall) 37.8.

RACE 11

Ancient Warrior (Duric) 41.3. Queen Roulette pace work. Dutrow * (Powell) 38.3. Cambridge * 37.8. Black Jade 39.8. Terms Of Reference * (Vorster) 37.3. Rusty Brown 40.2. Enchanted Mister (Moor) 40.4.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 1: Morales * (WH Kok) 40.4.

RACE 4: Bengal Lancer * 40.1.

RACE 5: Ace Harbour * (N Juglall) 41.2.

RACE 6: Pennywise * (Juglall) 44.3.

My Big Boss 41.4.

RACE 7: Ma You Cai pace work.