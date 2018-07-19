Yesterday’s Kranji gallops
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 4: Little Big Man
RACE 7: Grey Falcon and Lim's Blast
RACE 8: Storm Trooper and Fighting Warrior
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 2: Ground Attack and My Friends
RACE 3: Soldado and Reine Dasher
RACE 4: Evil Speedo and Shredder
RACE 5: Mastermind
RACE 6: Solo Sun
RACE 7: Gol Goal and Goodfellas
RACE 8: Siam Sapphire and Despacito
RACE 9: Cordoba
