Racing

Yesterday’s Kranji gallops

Jul 19, 2018 06:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 4: Little Big Man

RACE 7: Grey Falcon and Lim's Blast

RACE 8: Storm Trooper and Fighting Warrior

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 2: Ground Attack and My Friends

RACE 3: Soldado and Reine Dasher

RACE 4: Evil Speedo and Shredder

Racing

Connections happy with Korean trio

RACE 5: Mastermind

RACE 6: Solo Sun

RACE 7: Gol Goal and Goodfellas

RACE 8: Siam Sapphire and Despacito

RACE 9: Cordoba

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING