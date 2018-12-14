Racing

Yesterday's Kranji gallops

Dec 14, 2018 06:00 am

SHANE BAERTSCHIGER

Mikki Joy (J Powell) 41.2.

O'Reilly's Dancer (Powell) 39.9.

CLIFF BROWN

Havana 43.7.

HIDEYUKI TAKAOKA

Angel Halo (M Zaki) 37.7 * .

Bounceback Ability (Zaki) 37.2 * .

Carnelian (Zaki) 37.3.

Excellent Moon 37.3.

Giant Killing 40.6.

Jupiter Gold 37.7.

Quadcopter (M Lerner) 37. 7 * .

RICARDO LE GRANGE

Ace Harbour 43.1.

California 45.9.

Emki Empress(T Krisna) 38.7.

Jumpin Jack 41.1 * .

Mighty Emperor (Krisna) 41.2.

Pennywise (Krisna) 45.7.

Streetwise 45.7.

MICHAEL CLEMENTS

Chopin's Fantaisie 41.9.

Yulong Baobei 41.5.

MARK WALKER

Fulife King 39.7 * .

Run the day (MM Firdaus) 36.8.

MOHD YUSOF

Speedy Demon 40.5.

JOHN O'HARA

JK Flash 45.9.

Miss Michelle 38.8.

Public Confidence 43.8.

Secret Squirrel 43.8.

