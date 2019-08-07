Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Friday

NOVICE - 1,200M

Ocean Crossing * (V Duric) 36.1. Angie's Choice 44.7. River Treasure (B Woodworth) 42.4. Hotshot Slam * (J Powell) General Qin (J See) 38.3. Prime Time 37.4.

Monday: Stardice * 38.7. Siam MP.

CLASS 3 - 2,000M

Lionrock Spirit 38.2. Star Jack * (M Lerner) 42.3. Solo Sun canter/37.4.

Monday: Song To The Moon 37.8. King's Speech * (I Amirul) 37.7. Keng Mak Mak (R Zawari) 36.1. Majestic Empress (C Murray) canter/37.3. Mighty Kenny (T Krisna) canter/37.3. Mr Exchequer * (M Kellady) 37.7. Alamak * 37.8.

CLASS 4 - 2,000M

Mr Bacharach (Kellady) 43.8. Middle Kingdom (Murray) 42.1. Value Of Justice (R Iskandar) 35.7. Sun Pittsburgh (CC Wong) 42.7.

Monday: Gold City * 38.3. Military Chairman (Amirul) 38.1.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M

It's Got It All * 37.8. Limited Edition (Murray) 38.1. Gentlemen Agreement * (S John) 38.6. My Friends (A Collett) 37.7.

Monday: Fame Star * 40.2. I Am The One * (Kellady) 37.7. Sacred Guru * (Woodworth) 38.3. Gold Crown 37.5. Lim's Ripple 38.8. O'Reilly Bay 37.7. David's Star 41.4. Hyde Park 40.5. Everybody Happy (WH Kok) pace work.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M (POLY)

Ottawa * 42.2. Thomas De Lago * (Wong) 35.3. Uncle Lucky 40.7. Hello Michelle (I Saifudin) 44.2. Perfect Commando 45. Flaunt 40.1. Little Master 42.2.

Monday: Pole Paradise * (J See) 36.8. Lim's Pride pace work.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M (POLY)

Drea Comes True 36.3. River Radiance * (Woodworth) 40.7. Charming Diamond * (Kellady) 38.1. Decreto (Saifudin) 44.5. Asia Spirit canter/37.1. Secret Squirrel (J See) 39.9.

Monday: Toosbies * (Krisna) 36.7.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M (POLY)

One World * 45.2. My First Million 37.4. Gros Piton 42.9. Avengers Hero (Lerner) 40.5.

Monday: Sportscaster (MM Firdaus) 36.1. Bubera's Chief 41.9.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M (POLY)

Hostwin Chevalier (Wong) 44.3. Parker (N Zyrul) 38.1. Success Street (M Ewe) 37.4. Majulah 36.9.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M

Eastern Victory (T Rehaizat) 35.1. Joyful Aspiration (Murray) 37.7. Ma Bao Bao (John) 42.2.

Monday: Cause to Fly 40.1. Invictus Warrior 37.7. On The Razz * (Amirul) 39.1. Montoya * 39.3. Lim's Mystery (Kok) 37.5. El Primero * pace work/34.1.