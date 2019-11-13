Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Friday

E-mail this article

CLASS 3 - 1,600M

Destroyer Eclipse 42.7. Caribbean Lady (CC Wong) 39.7. Only Win 38.4.

Monday: McGregor * pace work/34.1. Threeandfourpence * 36.8. Elite Incredible * 37.4. Vittoria Perfetta * (L Beuzelin) 36.8. Mighty Kenny canter/37.9.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M

Foresto * 38.1. Lord Of Cloud * 42.1. Sun Conqueror (M Ewe) 40.5. Voluminous pace work. Absolute Miracle 36.8. Winning Legend * canter/41.1.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M

Northern Sun (CC Wong) 43.4. Tom Cat * (V Duric) 38.6. My Gold 42.5. Classified (N Zyrul) 39.1.

Monday: Song Of Spring 43.7. Ka Chance (R Zawari) 38.8. Kratos (JP van der Merwe) 39.8. Mach * (W* Kok) 39.1.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M

Country Boss 38.2. Coming Through * (Beuzelin) 36.3. Gold Coast gallop. Well Deserved (I Saifudin) 45.6. Uncle Lucky 37.5.

Monday: Mascot 38.8. Lord Of Light (CK Ng) 36.8. California * 38.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,700M

Angel Halo pace work. Etwas Neues 45. She's The One (B Woodworth) 41.2. Sugartime Jazz (S John) 38.4. Gingerman pace work. Hephaestus (Saifudin) 43.5. Sun Dragon 37.2. Scooter (Ewe) 37.2.

Monday: Yulong Honor 40.8. Gold Kingdom * 37.4. Holy Grail * (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.4.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M

Everybody Happy (J See) 39.5. Humdinger * (J Azzopardi) 36.6. Little Master (Ewe) 44.8.

Monday: Our Showcase * (Zyrul) 38.4. Fireworks 36.8. One World 44.2. Retallica (I Amirul) 41.8.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400M

Joyful Aspiration 36.1. Yulong Shengdao 41.1. Best Bay (B Thompson) 43.5. Alwrich (Wong) 39.5. Zahir (Zyrul) 36.8. Bohemian 38.8.

Monday: Millennium's Rule 40.1. Miracle Time (Amirul) 39.2.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,100M

Gelushka (Woodworth) 36.4. Resolution * (Beuzelin) 39.2. Eunos Ave Three 36.6. Gealthy Star * (Merwe) 36.7. Loving Babe (J See) 36.8. Stunning Dragon * (M Kellady) 38.3. Twill Guy (Woodworth) 41.6. Where She's *appy 40.8.

Monday: Mowgli 37.7.