Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Friday
CLASS 3 - 1,600M
Destroyer Eclipse 42.7. Caribbean Lady (CC Wong) 39.7. Only Win 38.4.
Monday: McGregor * pace work/34.1. Threeandfourpence * 36.8. Elite Incredible * 37.4. Vittoria Perfetta * (L Beuzelin) 36.8. Mighty Kenny canter/37.9.
CLASS 4 - 1,600M
Foresto * 38.1. Lord Of Cloud * 42.1. Sun Conqueror (M Ewe) 40.5. Voluminous pace work. Absolute Miracle 36.8. Winning Legend * canter/41.1.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M
Northern Sun (CC Wong) 43.4. Tom Cat * (V Duric) 38.6. My Gold 42.5. Classified (N Zyrul) 39.1.
Monday: Song Of Spring 43.7. Ka Chance (R Zawari) 38.8. Kratos (JP van der Merwe) 39.8. Mach * (W* Kok) 39.1.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M
Country Boss 38.2. Coming Through * (Beuzelin) 36.3. Gold Coast gallop. Well Deserved (I Saifudin) 45.6. Uncle Lucky 37.5.
Monday: Mascot 38.8. Lord Of Light (CK Ng) 36.8. California * 38.3.
CLASS 5 - 1,700M
Angel Halo pace work. Etwas Neues 45. She's The One (B Woodworth) 41.2. Sugartime Jazz (S John) 38.4. Gingerman pace work. Hephaestus (Saifudin) 43.5. Sun Dragon 37.2. Scooter (Ewe) 37.2.
Monday: Yulong Honor 40.8. Gold Kingdom * 37.4. Holy Grail * (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.4.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M
Everybody Happy (J See) 39.5. Humdinger * (J Azzopardi) 36.6. Little Master (Ewe) 44.8.
Monday: Our Showcase * (Zyrul) 38.4. Fireworks 36.8. One World 44.2. Retallica (I Amirul) 41.8.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400M
Joyful Aspiration 36.1. Yulong Shengdao 41.1. Best Bay (B Thompson) 43.5. Alwrich (Wong) 39.5. Zahir (Zyrul) 36.8. Bohemian 38.8.
Monday: Millennium's Rule 40.1. Miracle Time (Amirul) 39.2.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,100M
Gelushka (Woodworth) 36.4. Resolution * (Beuzelin) 39.2. Eunos Ave Three 36.6. Gealthy Star * (Merwe) 36.7. Loving Babe (J See) 36.8. Stunning Dragon * (M Kellady) 38.3. Twill Guy (Woodworth) 41.6. Where She's *appy 40.8.
Monday: Mowgli 37.7.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now