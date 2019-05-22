Racing

Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Saturday

May 22, 2019 06:00 am

GROUP 1 KRANJI MILE - 1,600M

Debt Collector * (M Rodd) 37.1. War Affair (D Moor) 38.4. Blizzard * (Moor) 38.3. Preditor (M Kellady) 37.2. King Louis * (V Duric) 35.3. Makanani (M Lerner) 38.

Monday: Countofmontecristo * (G Boss) 38.3.

The two Hong Kong runners - defending champion Southern Legend and Singapore Sling - just took it easy with cantering exercises.

GROUP 1 SINGAPORE GUINEAS - 1,600M

Pennywise * (C Murray) 35.4. Elite Incredible * (Rodd) 37.1. Gold Star * 36.5. Super Smart * 35..8. Mo Almighty 43.1. No Fun No Gain * 35.1. Siam Royal Orchid 36.8. Hardcore 36.3. St Alwyn * (J Powell ) 39.3. Siam Vipasiri 37.5.

Monday: Top Knight * 37. Siam Blue Vanda (B Thompson) 37.2. Vittoria Perfetta * 37.

GROUP 1 LION CITY CUP - 1,200M

Aramco * (Kellady) 37.7. Clarton Super * canter/39.9. Mister Yeoh * (Rodd) 38.1. Zac Kasa * (Rodd) 36.7. Bold Thruster * (Powell) 37.4.

Hong Kong-based South African jockey Aldo Domeyer.
Domeyer to ride Blizzard in Kranji Mile

Monday: Gingerella * 37.

CLASS 2 - 1,400M

Curvature * (Mood) 37.5. Claudia's Beauty (Z Zuriman) canter/37. Dinghu Mountain gallop. Elite Power (R Zawari) 37.1. Raise No Doubt 41.2. Lim's Magic * 37.9. Al Green 36.4. Twickenham 39.6. Richebourg * (MM Firdaus) 35.8. Chocolats (Kellady) 38.1.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Paparazzi (Kellady) 37.7. Flak Jacket (Powell) 37.7. Crown Gift * 39.4. Heliosphere * (Moor) 37.7. Caorunn (Powell) 37.5. Super Power (T Krisna) 36.6. Baffert * 37.1. Star Emperor * 42.4. Charger 37.1. Sam Warrior (Thompson) 41.7. King Mak Mak (K A'Isisuhairi) 35.9. Justice Light * 41.7.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,600M

Murrayfield (Duric) 37.5. Auspicious Day canter/37. Don De La Vega * 37.1. Centurion 41.4. Lim's Passion * (WH Kok) 38.4. Blitz Power 38.6. Sun Pittsburgh (M Zaki) 41.4. O'Reilly Dancer (Powell) 37.7.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,600M

Centenary Diamond * 37.1. Wind Trail * (Lerner) 38.1. Our Pinnacle (Duric) 39.4. Middle Kingdom (Murray) 42.6. Yulong Honour (Murray) 36.1. Humdinger 38.5. Party Maker (Zaki) 37.3. Millennium Rule (Thompson) 40.7. Pioneer Step * 38.5.

Monday: Red Riding Wood 43.2.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Beau Geste (Zawari) barrier/35.1. Bahama Mama 42/35. Southern Spur 40.4. Easy Does It * (Thompson) 41.1. Tingle Marc 40.5. Super Ray * 35.2. Everybody Happy 38.4. Angel Halo 37.5.

Monday: Loving You * (J Azzopardi) 36.7. Extra Win 37.8.

CLASS 4(2) - 1,200M

Diamond Beauty 36.3. Hyde Park 40.4. Mascot (Murray) 39. Dazzle Gold 43.1. Super Speed 38.8. Boy Next Door 41.4. Jumpin Jack * (Krisna) 36.6. Heartlight * 35.2. Parador (Moor) 42.4. Zman 38.8. Mamamia Mamamia (S Shafrizal) 37.7.

Monday: Just Landed 40.3.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,600M

The Nutter 37.2. Sothistheone (A'Isisuhairi) 42.2. Catch The Tiger (Kellady) 37.5. Montoya 38.4. Duxton 39.1. Always Innocent * 36.5. Flash The Flag canter/37. Huntsman * (Duric) 37.6. St Alwyn * (Powell) 39.3. Scooby Dooby Doo 39.9. Etwas Neues 38.1. Maple Rising 39.9.

Monday: Iron Giant (Azzopardi) 37. Magnum Force (Shafrizal) 37. El Primero (Azzopardi) 37.

