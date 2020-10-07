Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Saturday
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M
Axel (CK Ng) 35.7. Gentlemen Agreement * 38.3. Asgard Massif canter/40.8. Made In Russia (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.4. War Pride (J See) 36.5. Silent Force * 40.1. Wind Of Liberty (R Munger) 38.7. Wild Bee * (JP van der Merwe) 38.6. Golden Dash 37.7. Paletas 36.8. Sun Monarch 43.4. Bear Witness * 37.3.
Monday: Wealth Elite 36.7.
Class 4 (2) - 1,400M
Afalonhro * 35.4. Sacred Judgement * (R Zawari) 36.4. Sun Noble (M Lerner) 37.6. Basilisk 35.6. Vulcan * 37.6. Satellite Warrior (See) 38.6. Amore Amore * 39.7. Overcoming * (I Saifudin) 38.4.
Monday: Quantum (Kok) 36.3. Tiger Roar 37.7.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M
I Am Sacred * (J Powell) 36.9. Yulong Green 42.5. Resolution (S Shafrizal) 37.3. Kiwi Kid 36.5. Winning Spirit * 37.1. Bionics (Powell) 37.2. Well Deserved (M Nizar) 46.5.
Monday: Fire Away 40.1.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M
Elite Conquest (Lerner) 38.1. Buuraq * (L Beuzelin) 36.7. Headhunter gallop. Chalaza (WH Kok) pace work. Winning Hobby * 38.4. Yulong Fast Steed pace work. Strap Marks 45.7. Tom Cat * ( A'Isisuhairi) 36.8. Admiral Winston * 37.6. Blue Blood * (M Kellady) 37.7.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M
Extra Win * (Saifudin) 38.8. Loving Babe * (See) 38.1. Northern Sun (S Noh) 35.6. Auspicious Day 36.7. Cizen Lucky * (Nizar) 39.7. My Horse ( Munger) 40.6.
Monday: Almalek 36.3. Drone 44/43. Communication pace work.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M
Fast And Fearless * (Saifudin) 43.5. Zygarde (Lerner) 39.2. Absolute Miracle (TH Koh) 36.8. Decreto * (Merwe) 42.4. Miss Michelle (See) 36.8. Wisaka 37.1. Qilin Top Form 36.8. Attention 39.6.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,100M
Mr Showman * (Kellady) 37.8. Global Spirit 38.1. Against Gravity (M Zaki) 37.5. Ninetysix Warrior (T Rehaizat) 36.6. Lady Stu ning 38.5. Balor (Koh) 43.2. Revolver 38.1.
Monday: Khan (Beuzelin) 40/36. Gold Rush 39.2. Marikh 37.2.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M
Raging Brave * (Nizar) 40.1. Milimili 41.8. Marcus Antonius (Zawari) 37.2. Ace Sovereign * (Merwe) 38.1. Donlikeyou 38.1. Oracle (CC Wong) 40.8. Relentless (Lerner) 39.8. Supreme Happiness 35.6. The Archer gallop. Lady Roxanne (Zawari) 37.6.
Monday: Milimili pace work. Yes One Ball (T Krisna) 38.6.
