Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Sunday
CLASS 2 - 1,800M
Twickenham (I Amirul) 39.5. Lionrockspirit (R Iskandar) 39.6. Song To The Moon 36.9. Dicton * canter/38.9. Sun Marshall * 42.2. Circuit Mission * (G Boss) 34.8. Super Dynasty * (J Azzopardi) 45.2.
Monday: Claudia's Beauty * 35.5.
CLASS 3 (1) - 1,100M POLY
Wonderful * (M Ewe) 39.6. Miss Dusty * (M Rodd) 37.5. Kolombia 38.6. Petite Voix * (Iskandar) 33.5.
Monday: Scorpio 37.7.
CLASS 3 (2) - 1,100M POLY
Silkino 36.4. Mr Luck (T Rehaizat) barrier/38.9. Walking Thunder (A Syahir) 44.3. Filibuster 37.5. Calculation * (D Moor) 37.2. Pole Paradise (J See) 37.3. Trigamy gallop.
Monday: Yabadabadoo * 37.5.
NOVICE - 1,200M
My Big Boss (G Boss) 35.5. Lim's Craft * (WH Kok) 36.2. Toosbies * (JP van der Merve) 36.2. Winning Hobby * (van der Merve) barrier/37.8.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M
Southern Spur * 40.1. Oxbow Sun (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.5. Shoot Up High 35.1. Tingle Marc * gallop. Xiong Fong 40.3. Larceny 40.5.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M
Drone * 36.8. Auspicious (A'Isisuhairi) 36.9. Easy Does It * (B Thompson) 40.1. Elise (B Woodworth) 45.6. Justice Smart 44.4. Smooth Operator gallop. Cloud Shadow 44.2.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M
My Money 36.9. Best Bay (J Powell) 39.2. Lady Counsel gallop.
CLASS 5 - 1,600M
King Warrior 35.2. Big Regards * (Boss) 37.1. Tiger Boss (I Amirul) 38.7. Yulong Holy Flying 38.7.
CLASS 5 - 1,200M
Neo's Classic (Woodworth) 42.3. Roughead (M Zaki) 37.7.
CLASS 5 - 1,000M POLY
Miss Michelle (J See) 37.8. Standout 37.4. Dominic 40.8. Invincible Man (T See) 38.1. Phidias (Rehaizat) 40.6. My Win (M Lerner) gallop. Yellow Jade Horse (CC Wong) 41.1.
