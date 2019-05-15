Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Sunday
INGLISREADY2RACE SALES (2YO) - 1,000M (POLY)
Big Hearted 42.4. Marquis Bee gallop. More Than Oil (B Thompson) barrier/37.4.
CLASS 3 - 1,600M
Wolf Warrior * 35.8. Yulong Xiong Hu 34.1. King's Speech * 39.5.
CLASS 4 - 2,000M
Gold City 36.2. Mr David 38.1. Allegro * canter/pace work. Larry 38.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M (POLY)
Despacito * (M Rodd) 36.2. Northern Sun (T Rehaizat) 35.1. Silver Sky (I Saifudin) gallop. Rich Fortune 37.8.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M (POLY)
Wijaya 35.1. Dusseldorf canter/38.1. Awesome 43.2 Supersonicsurprise * 34.3. Smooth Operator (Z Zuriman) 37.5.
CLASS 4 (3) - 1,200M (POLY)
King Zoustar * (Thompson) 37.7. Southern Dragon * (J See) 38.1. Hello Michelle 45.3. High Limit 37.5. Lim's Force gallop.
Monday: Splinter * (C Murray) 36.8.
CLASS 4 (4) - 1,200M (POLY)
Oculist 37.5. Lim's Dashing 39.8. Why Not (B Woodworth) gallop. Country Boss 38.4. Pennsylvania (CK Ng) 38.6. Atlantean * (WS Chan) 39.5. Silent Boss 39.3. Secret Squirrel 38.5.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M (POLY)
Super Win 37.7. Tavito H 38.4. Heavenly Hand 43. JK Flash (J See) 39..6. Qingdao 36.7.
Monday: Lim's Hunter (WH Kok) 36.8.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M (POLY)
Sugartime Jazz (M Lerner) 37.4. Gangnam Classic * 40.8. Over the Top 34..9.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M
Cause To Fly 39.6. Solid Cash 37.7. Stageshow 41.8. Eastern Victory 35..9. Gingerman 37.5. Summer Glitter 38.1.
