Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Sunday

RACE 1

Success Come True (V Duric) 34.6. Luck Mak Mak (Duric) 34.9. Darci's Boy (J Powell) 37.3. Cai Poh Wang 38.6. Racing Talent (TH Koh) 36.3. Parker 38.9.

RACE 2

Sacred Don * (B Woodworth) 34.9. Yulong Green (T Krisna) 36.7.

RACE 3

Charming Diamond * (M Kellady) 37.7. Stablemate Master Sommelier, who paced Charming Diamond, was pulled up at the top of the straight and cantered back. Gold Rush, Tell Me and Titanium Force 38.5 together. Try Mak Mak (K A'Isisuhairi) 34.9. Yakety Yak H41.1. Zoffspeed (C Murray) 36.9.

RACE 4

Splinter * pace work. Lai Mak Mak (A'Isisuhairi) 37.4. Super Talent * (Woodworth) 43.7.

RACE 5

Our Showcase * 37.9. Richie Rich 36.4. Invictus Warrior (Kellady) 37.2. Mr Fat Kiddy * (B Thompson) canter/40.1. Command & Control (I Saifudin) 37.7.

RACE 6

Lord Of Cloud (T See) 40.9. Super Denman * (Murray) 37.7. Sebastian Bach 37.9. Reign 45.5. Extra Win (J See) 44.2.

RACE 7

Golden Coin 41.1. Holy Grail (N Zyrul) 40.2. Lucky Boy * (WS Chan) 45.8. Ultimate Killer 35.7.

RACE 8

Majestic Empress * (Krisna) 36.9. Lim's Ripple (WH Kok) 40.8. Value Of Justice (R Iskandar) 37.7. Gold Reward 37.1. Havana galloped twice up the straight. Bebop (M Lerner) 38.9. Alamak * 37.7. Party Maker (M Zaki) 38.9. O'Reilly Dancer 37.4.

RACE 9

Augustus (Woodworth) 37.4. Mr Exchequer (Powell) 39.2. Star Jack * 38.9. Absolute Miracle (T See) 35.5. Karisto * (Thompson) 37.9. Destroyer Eclipse 41.5. Magnificent Gold * 36.5.

RACE 10

Made In China (A'Isisuhairi) 37.1. Tax Free * (J See) 39.2. Optimum Star (Lerner) 38.1. Horse King 40.5. Astra * (Woodworth) 34.9.